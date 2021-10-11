Miami daily roundup: Pregnant teacher arrested, soldiers deploy from Florida, and Hurricanes' Mike Rumph in hot water

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, another female teacher is accused of having a relationship with an underage student, the Miami Hurricanes' assistant coach is arrested on felony charges, and hundreds of soldiers deploy from Florida to the Middle East.

The following list contains the area's breaking news for Monday, October 11.

Read on today's top stories:

Associated Press

A pregnant Doral teacher is under arrest for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

According to Doral Police, Heiry Calvi, 41, received a referral in March from the Department of Children and Families about the teacher from John I. Smith K-8. Police say the school removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students.

Calvi faces several charges including offenses against students by authority, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm on school property.

News Channel 7

Last week, dozens of families shared a few tears, hugs, and savored final moments before saying goodbye to loved ones.

Before the start to the weekend, hundreds of U.S. soldiers received a warm send-off in Fort Lauderdale as the Florida National Guard hosted the send-off for 450 U.S. soldiers heading for deployment. The brave men and women will be leaving for approximately a year under Operation Spartan Shield. The soldiers will return between nine and 15 months from their send-off date.

Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Here’s how desperate some real estate agents and investors are to find new homes to sell in Florida’s red-hot marketplace: They are sending out unsolicited text messages to find potential sellers.

Richard Levis (pictured here) is one of hundreds of South Florida residents complaining about numerous unsolicited text messages from real estate companies seeking to buy homes. He reported them to the state Division of Consumer Services.

PPortal for Miami Herald

Will South Florida become the next Silicon Valley?

That's a question many are asking as the Magic City's swift ascendancy in the technology ecosystem continues to shape the local business economy.

Perhaps the most recent sign of confidence in the region’s tech boom came earlier this month when Silicon Valley Bank, a staple banker to growing technology companies, announced that it would open a Miami office in Brickell. According to Silicon Valley Bank, the firm banks nearly half of all venture-backed companies in the United States.

But this change to the Miami's business community may have broader implications for local enterprises, whether or not they are startups or operate within the technology sector. With venture capital financing experiencing historic growth – Crunchbase reported that a record breaking $288 billion was invested worldwide by venture capital firms during the first half of 2021 – businesses should be aware of financing strategies most commonly used by startups and growing firms.

State of the U

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field.

Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday. Rumph was charged with driving with a suspended license. As his third such offense, the arrest carries a felony charge.