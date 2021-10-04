Miami, FL

Miami daily roundup: New anti-abortion 'Heartbeat Bill', the world's largest croqueta, free Visa lottery, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, an anti-abortion bill has been filed into Florida Legislature, a giant croqueta makes history, the free Visa lottery for U.S. green card is back, and real estate investors are flocking to South Florida in growing numbers.

The following list contains the area's breaking news for Monday, October 4.

Read on today's top stories:

Democrats rally against recently-filed, Texas-style 'Heartbeat Bill'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FJDM_0cGU80FN00
Tess Vrbin

Democrats took to this streets this past weekend to call attention to a new piece of legislature.

The Florida March of Reproductive Freedom rally took place in downtown Fort Lauderdale after the recently-filed Texas-style “Heartbeat bill” was introduced into Florida Legislature. The bill which was filed this week would ban abortion after embryonic cardiac activity, which some say can be as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy.

The free Visa lottery is back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VG3yH_0cGU80FN00
Miami Herald

Looking for a U.S. green card?

The government announced on Friday that registration for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program for Fiscal Year 2023, popularly known as the visa lottery, will officially open next week. The Diversity Immigrant Visa program offers 50,000 green cards for those who are selected. The program was created to promote legal residence of citizens from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.

See the world's largest croqueta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSBES_0cGU80FN00
Miami Herald

Croquetas are the very essence of Miami, so it only makes sense that the world record for largest croqueta would be — unofficially — broken in the Magic City.

Where? At Sergio’s Cuban restaurant, who answered the call to create the world’s largest croqueta on Friday, which both Miami-Dade and Broward County recognize as Croqueta Day. The ham-filled food measured six-feet before it was lowered into a custom-made, seven-foot deep fryer.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to migrating Haitians: 'We don't want you!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVH3i_0cGU80FN00
Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel

Dozens of Haitian families arrived at the Texas border last week in hopes of resettling to new homes across the U.S., many including in South Florida.

But the state of Florida has a harsh message for them: You’re not welcome here.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order preventing any state agencies from "aiding or abetting in any way what the federal government is doing right now." Florida also sued the federal government Tuesday, demanding the Biden administration retain people who claim asylum at U.S. borders instead of releasing them to await a hearing.

Little Havana business files multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the city of Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLd3u_0cGU80FN00
Ball and Chain

The owners of several popular Little Havana businesses have filed a federal multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the city of Miami.

The lawsuit by Mad Room Hospitality, which owns Ball & Chain and Taquerias el Mexicano, seeks more than $27.9M in lost profits and additional damages to their businesses caused they say by the city’s relentless efforts to run them out of town.

The lawyer representing Ball & Chain and Taquerias released a statement saying, “They have been on the city’s ‘target’ hit list for years as the city deployed a deliberate plan of retaliation to destroy these landmark Miami event spaces.”

Real estate investors are flocking to Miami — and it could spell trouble for locals down the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GR9QA_0cGU80FN00
CJuste/Miami Herald

According to a recent Redfin report, Investors bought 2,640 homes in Miami in the second quarter of 2021, up by about 91% compared with 2020. That includes more than 2,000 homes in Fort Lauderdale in the second quarter, up by 183% from the same period a year ago, and over 1,200 homes in West Palm Beach, a 53% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

There are two types of investors: those who are solely looking for profit, and those that intend to use the home part-time while earning profit through rental or later flipping the property. The increased investor activity spells trouble for aspiring buyers in Miami’s workforce who wind up competing against out-of-state investors for homes priced at or below the median sales price — $500,500 for houses and $335,000 for condos in Miami-Dade County.

