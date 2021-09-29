Miami daily roundup: Drake takes over Miami steak house, Florida sues Biden administration, and new state laws

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Drake takes over a Miami Beach steak house; a popular Miami radio show is gone; what you need to know about the new Florida state laws kicking off this week; Florida sues the Biden administration; and where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Miami.

The following list contains the area's top stories for Wednesday, September 29. Read on for details:

Miami Herald

Last week, Drake rented out the entire Dave & Buster’s at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, giving his friends a chance to party in peace. This week, the famous rapper decided to do the same at Miami steak house, Prime 112, so this time he could "eat in peace."

Other celebrities have been seen partying around Miami recently, including G-Eazy — who wanted fans to know that he’s entered a new chapter while at E11EVEN, which he describes as his “favorite place in the [bleeping] world."

99 JAMZ

Speaking of music in Miami, apparently the Trick and Trina Morning Show is no more. The popular morning show on Miami’s 99JAMZ has been cut, according to reports.

Both stars weren't without their own share of controversy. In June, Trina sparked conversation on the show with remarks about Cuban protestors, calling them “animals.” She would go on to apologize, but a petition circulated asking for the ex-singer to be removed from radio.

Likewise, during a June Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy sounded off about JAY-Z and Beyoncé, stating the iconic pop-star, "can’t sang!”

Local10.com

Today, Wednesday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, and it's a brew-tiful day to get caffeinated while supporting a local coffee shop or two.

Starbucks is marking its 50th anniversary on with free coffee, allowing customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup (up to 20 ounces) to participating locations where they can receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

Of course, there are plenty of mom and pops that are offering a latte savings, too. This story is a roundup of some of the best deals to score on everything from lattes and regular ole' cup of Joe to Miami's own cortaditos and cafecitos.

CBS

A series of new laws will hit the books this week after being passed during the legislative session that ended in April. Many new laws took effect July 1, the start of the state fiscal year.

Topping the list is a bill that creates a state regulatory framework for the sale of electronic cigarettes. Among other things, the bill will raise the state’s legal age to vape and smoke tobacco to 21, a threshold already established in federal law.

Additional laws include categorizing DNA samples as “exclusive property” of people submitting their samples, and limits the use of the DNA for criminal databases unless people provide “express consent” for analysis; expanding and updating laws about written threats and cyberstalking; and corporate espionage, createing a second-degree felony charges for “trafficking in trade secrets,” with the charges bumped to first-degree felonies if the trafficking is aimed at benefiting foreign governments.

Politico

The state of Florida is suing President Joe Biden's administration over its policies regarding immigration and the Southern border.

DeSantis believes the state is being negatively impacted by the federal government's "catch-and-release" immigration policies. The Republican governor said the federal government has been "farming out" people to Florida from the border without telling the state how many are coming or giving any information including their COVID status or possible criminal record.

In addition, DeSantis feels the state is being saddled with the financial health and public safety costs associated with the policies.