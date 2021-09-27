Boca Raton, FL

Miami favorite Pubbelly Sushi is coming to Boca Raton

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQenk_0c8n2SIE00
The Insta-famous butter crab roll from Pubbelly Sushi.Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi, the eclectic neighborhood gastropub known for its creative fusion of Japanese and Latin-inspired dishes by founding chef/partner José Mendín, recently announced its largest expansion since opening a decade ago — including its first Palm Beach County location in Boca Raton.

Over the next year, four new restaurant locations are set to open in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. When complete, the beloved Magic City brand will have eight venues throughout South Florida, including the new locations set to open in Boca Raton, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines. They will join four existing locations in Aventura, Brickell City Centre, Downtown Dadeland, and Miami Beach.

Known as the eclectic neighborhood gastropub, Pubbelly Sushi is the work of founding chef and partner José Mendín, a five-time James Beard Award Semi-Finalist for “Best Chef, Southeast." The restaurant became an instant locals' favorite when it opened in 2010, and now — a decade later and post pandemic — continues to be embraced by foodies for its variety of inventive sushi dishes including the Instagram-famous Butter Krab Roll, legendary robata grill, and creative cocktails.

Of the new locations, two are set to open this fall, including a 4,500-square-foot, full-service location at Pembroke Centre in Pembroke Pines, and a presence at the forthcoming food hall, Shoma Bazaar, in Doral. They will be followed in late 2022 with two additional full-service locations with a nearly 4,000-square-foot location at the Dale Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, and a 3,000-square-foot location in Boca Raton.

"Expanding Pubbelly Sushi has always been our dream and long-term goal,” says Andrea Petersen, Managing Partner, Pubbelly Sushi. “We believe in the brand and vision created by Chef Mendin and are proud of our ‘people’s first’ approach that has allowed us to lead with consistency and quality above all else. This expansion will double the size of our footprint, bringing us one-step closer to solidifying Pubbelly Sushi as everyone’s ‘neighborhood restaurant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WzVe_0c8n2SIE00
Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi first opened in 2010 in Miami Beach and became an immediate favorite of the locals. Over the years, Pubbelly Sushi has been honored with numerous accolades and still today, a decade later, is recognized as the people’s choice for “Best Sushi.” *

“When I created the Pubbelly Sushi menu, I wanted our guests to not only feel like I was cooking for them, but also to feel a personal connection that we could share through food,” says Mendín. “For example, my love for Miami (and the Miami Heat) is what inspired The Heat roll, and my Puerto Rican roots are at the heart of the Big Eye Tuna and Tostones Con Ceviche dishes.”

Guests can expect all Mendin’s nostalgic creations and the fan-favorites that have made Pubbelly a neighborhood standout including "Hot and Cold Snacks" like the melt-in-your-mouth Short Rib & Truffle Dumplings; "Signature Rolls" like the insta-famous Butter Krab Roll; seafood, meats, and vegetables from the robota grilll; a selection of creative riffs on the bao bun; as well as an east-meets-west-inspired beverage program.

Each new location was carefully selected with the goal of expanding the gastropub’s presence beyond its initial Miami-Dade radius, and to introduce the popular cuisine to new clientele. Dining hours will vary, but guests can expect lunch, dinner, and daily happy hour, as well as a boozy Sunday Brunch at the full-service locations.

“We have an incredible team that is making this all possible,” says Petersen. “They are not just staff, they are family. We made endless sacrifices to keep every one of our members employed throughout the pandemic, and while it might have slowed our expansion timeline, we feel it all worked out the way it should. Now, we are stronger than ever, and the timing for our expansion couldn’t be better. Boca Raton, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines, we can’t wait to be your neighbor.”

For more information about Pubbelly Sushi visit PubbellyGlobal.com, or follow the brand on Instagram @PubbellyGlobal. Pubbelly is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner; daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday Brunch from 11:30 am to 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fy7Uv_0c8n2SIE00
Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

