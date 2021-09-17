Annual foodie "fun-raiser" Eat Your Heart Out returns this October to Fort Lauderdale

Chef Taek Lee "Taka" of Takato is one of the chefs participating in the “Eat Your Heart Out" Fort Lauderdale foodie fundraiser. Takato

Momentum is building for one of the most delectable events of the season in Fort Lauderdale, with a raffle for a Costa Rica resort getaway, lineup of enticing restaurants, plenty of exotic libations, and live entertainment all adding to the anticipation of this annual food and "fun-raiser" featuring.

Eat Your Heart Out, the event, that raises funds for The Heart Gallery of Broward County, is set to take place Thursday, October 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale.

“Excitement is growing for our culinary soiree that offers an amazing collection of local favorite restaurants,” said Yvette DuBose, executive director of the Heart Gallery of Broward County. “We’re looking forward to recognizing our longtime supporter, Moss Foundation, that continues to help us fulfill our important mission to help children in need find loving homes.”

Attendees will now have the chance to win a four-night vacation for two to the Springs Resort & Spa in Costa Rica, including a $2,000 resort credit, plus a day tour of La Paz Waterfall Gardens, a trip that is valued at over $6,000, with roundtrip airfare offered by Spirit Airlines.

Additionally, a coveted Lago Mar Resort & Club membership will also be available to win. Renowned as one the best oceanfront resorts in Fort Lauderdale, Lago Mar Resort & Club is situated on 10 acres of land in Harbor Beach. It boasts a dining room, Sea Grape Terrace, lounge, Promenade Bar, Ocean Grill, soda shop, resort shop, and spa. Members also have use of the adult pool, the lagoon pool, four tennis courts, pickleball, table tennis, shuffleboard courts, foosball, putting course, children’s playground, basketball, volleyball, plus 500-feet of private beach and more.

Tulio’s Tacos and Tequila Bar and Sweeter Days Bake Shop will join the previously announced impressive restaurant line-up that includes Andy’s Live Fire Grill + Bar, Anthony’s Runway 84, Boatyard, The Capital Grille, Cooper’s Hawk Restaurants & Winery, Culinary Republic, Dunkin’, Eddie V’s, Funky Buddha Brewery, Lips Fort Lauderdale, MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, Press & Grind Café, Riverside Market and Café, Seasons 52, Sicilian Oven, Takato, and Tarpon River Brewing.

The Heart Gallery of Broward County, one of over 100 independent heart galleries across the country, is a respected not-for-profit committed to finding loving families for the hardest to place foster children. The Heart Gallery of Broward County was introduced in 2007 as a traveling photography exhibit of foster children who were waiting to be permanently adopted and has evolved to work closely with ChildNet and local foster care providers to seek adoptive families and other connections for these children. For additional information, or to adopt, volunteer or make a donation, please visit heartgalleryofbroward.org.

Moss Foundation, this year’s “Eat Your Heart Out” honoree, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting other charitable organizations throughout the nation under the leadership of President Chad Moss. Created by Moss & Associates, a national privately held construction firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the foundation prides itself in giving back to communities and enhancing surrounding areas. Moss Foundation has made an impact on local not for profit organizations such as Arc Broward, Broward Public Library Foundation, HANDY, Jack & Jill Children’s Center and others.

Tickets are $150 per person and include complimentary valet parking. Tickets are available by visiting heartgalleryofbroward.org/products/eat-your-heart-out. For sponsor opportunities or more details, call (954) 918-3008.