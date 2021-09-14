Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen hosts inaugural Miami Beer Week with Oktoberfest-themed brews

Photo courtesy of EST. 33 Thai Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Brickell City Centre’s very own EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen, where Asian flavors meet the distinctive techniques of American barbecue paired with in-house brewed craft beer, will host the inaugural Miami Beer Week, from Saturday September 18 to Sunday, September 26.

Asian flavors meet the distinctive techniques of American barbecue at EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen, located on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre. The restaurant showcases a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western cultures and the ever-evolving experimentation and exploration of new beer styles, including Thai-inspired craft recipes. The brewery offers in-house brewed beers ranging from international lagers and Belgian wits to IPAs and fruited sours, served fresh from the tap direct to your glass.

This month, however, the brewery will offering a celebration of Bavarian-style brews, food, and Miami’s brewing culture with the launch of Miami Beer Week. The event will bring together breweries from across the city, as well as culinary talent, to toast to South Florida’s Oktoberfest festivities. The week will kick off on Saturday, September 18th with a special Oktoberfest-themed event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During the event, EST.33’s head brewer Todd Space will be joined by some of South Florida’s top beer talent including Cerveceria La Tropical, The Tank Brewing Co., Focal Brewing Company, Gulf Stream Brewing Company and Tarpon River Brewing with a special line-up of Bavarian brews. Attendees will be able to enjoy Oktoberfest beer on tap as they sip and savor their way through EST.33’s expansive open-air beer garden and groove to beats by Ivano Bellini. Beer lovers can also sample delicious tasting-size portions of Bavarian inspired dishes made with an EST.33 twist courtesy of executive chef Sean Bernal and guest chef Cindy Hutson of Ortanique on the Mile and Cerveceria La Tropical. Event tickets will also include a commemorative Oktoberfest EST.33 glass mug for guests to take home and continue the celebration all month long.

As part of Miami Beer Week, EST.33 will premiere two new German-style beers for beer aficionados to sample the very first sips including the Golden Glades Festbier, which is based on the beers served in Bavaria during Oktoberfest. This 6% Golden Lager is ideally enjoyed in the German style full liter pour.

The brewery will also be pouring out pints of their new “Li’l Smokey” Rauchbier, EST.33’s take on the Bamberg original “Smoked Beer” that dates back to the 1400s. Prepared by smoking malt in EST.33’s own smoker and steeping the smoked grain in a batch of the brewery’s popular One & Only Kopper, this new brew will pair perfect sausages, which Executive Chef Sean Bernal will be cooking up all week long for guests to enjoy.

Beer Week attendees can also sip on refreshing pours from The Tank Brewing Co. such as their OktoberfestMärzen, Prost Festbier and Grand Bavarian Doppelbock; brews from Cerveceria La Tropical including the Tropiweizen Hefeweizen, Noche Tropical (Schwarzbier), La Tropical Festbier and La Tropical Märzenbier; the Dunkel from Focal Brewing Company; Tarpon River Brewing’s New River Fest Märzen; and Gulf Stream Brewing Company’s Gulfstream Festbier (Märzen).



Throughout the week, EST.33 will also be serving up delicious daily food specials that perfectly pair with all of their Oktoberfest brews. Their Miami Beer Week Special Menu will feature $5 beers including all guest brews on tap and a $5 beer bites menu showcasing a rotating selection of Bavarian style small plates for guests to indulge in all week long. Those curious for a sneak peek inside the brewery can take advantage of complimentary brewery tours led by Head Brewer Todd Space and the EST.33 brewers from 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Space is always happy to give his fellow beer enthusiasts a tour of the brewery while discussing the brewing process and science behind brewing beer.

Miami Beer Week. Saturday, September 18 - Sunday, September 26 (Saturday, Sep. 18 Kick-Off from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.); daily brewery tours available hourly from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.; EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen at Brickell City Centre at 701 S Miami Ave., Miami; tickets are $40 per person pre-sale ($50 per person at the door) and can be purchased via Eventbrite here.

EST.33. Open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. For more information visit est33.us, follow EST.33 on Instagram @est.33_miami, or call 305-425-9266.