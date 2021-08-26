Wynwood's R House Will Launch its New Saturday Night Drag Show This Week

Photo courtesy of R House

Situated in the heart of Miami's graffiti-lined, cultural center known as the Wynwood Arts District, locals and tourists alike love R House, an action-packed establishment this is equal parts gallery, restaurant, and entertainment venue.

The contemporary restaurant and bar is heralded for its soulful, Latin-inspired menu and bustling weekend brunch — but best known for its extravagant drag performances and lively atmosphere. That means you can find traditional Latin-inspired eats like ropa vieja prepared with coffee-rubbed short rib to a weekend drag brunch featuring bottomless drinks (and plenty of sass).

And, starting this week, there's even more reason to love R House thanks to the launch of an all-new drag show and the promise of upcoming expanded entertainment programming.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, R House proprietors — and husband-and-husband duo — executive chef Rocco Carulli and director of operations Owen Bale, saw amidst the mandated closures and restrictions an opportunity to revamp, refine, and relaunch a refreshed iteration of the restaurant.

Now, as the couple approaches the establishment's seven-year anniversary, they're excited to officially announce R House's latest programming addition dubbed Escandalo, their all-new Saturday night drag show inspired by the vibrant flavors and sounds of Miami.

Beginning this weekend, R House fans can enjoy live Salsa-fusion music by Carlito Rubio & La Karlanga Band all evening long with an all-new show produced by Miami drag goddess, Athena Dion, and hosted by R House resident star Chachita Rubio. Ensuring a full-fledged pachanga as always, guests can enjoy over-the-top drag performances by the eatery's beloved Latina brunch queens, Morphine Love, Gadfrie, and T-Lo Ivy. Also serving the Saturday spice, R House’s newest performers taking the stage include Poizon Ivy, Queen Bee, Noel Leon, and Yeisa Jovovich. R House’s a la carte dinner and cocktail menus will be available for purchase all night long.

Photo courtesy of R House

"We used the pandemic down time wisely to revive our evening programming and iron out entertainment protocol," says Bale, also the mastermind behind R House’s performance production. "We’re ecstatic to be seating customers during this new chapter, and grateful for this chance to elevate all aspects of R House. We’ve refreshed our brand identity entirely starting with our cheeky new logo, the website, and overall messaging to reflect this playful shift."

According to the chef, these changes are mostly thanks to the addition of R House's newly appointed general manager, Federico Llauro, formerly of Novecento Group, who recently joined the team overseeing all restaurant operations and monitoring safety measures.

"We’ve implemented major changes to our space to ensure a safe, fun environment for our guests without compromising our identity," says Carulli. "That's most important."

Everything new and improved kicks off this weekend beginning Saturday, August 28, with all-new Friday night programming soon to follow come Fall 2021. For now, guests can shimmy on over to the Wynwood hotspot for dinner, drinks, and fierce drag queens serving up not-to-be missed, Latin-themed performances.

** Please note: Escandalo is not a seated/timed event and live entertainment is open to all and will be available all evening long.**

R House. 2727 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com; follow R House on social media @rhousewynwood; reservations for events are highly recommended but walk-ins are also welcome.