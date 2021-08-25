This Fictional Film Restaurant Is Coming to Delray Beach

The fictional restaurant from various feature films is hosting a pop-up in Delray Beach. Photo courtesy of Mooby's Pop-Up

Snoochie boochies, burger lovers. There's a new pop-up headed for South Florida, and it's made just for film buffs.

In honor of Clerks 3, American filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith is bringing his cult classic — while also fictional — burger joint known as Mooby's to Palm Beach County. The restaurant will be offered as a limited-time pop-up featuring a menu from the fictional fast-food restaurant that is featured in several of the beloved director’s films.

According to event organizer Derek Berry, the Mooby’s pop-up was originally planned as a 10-day pop-up in Los Angeles. The temporary concept, which was offered in April 2021, was conceived to generate carryout business for restaurants struggling during the pandemic, but its overwhelming success prompted Smith to turn the pop-up into a traveling eatery.

"We sold out every day, and the response was so overwhelming that we figured this had some legs that would allow us to do actual pop-ups," Berry told St. Louis Magazine.

Originally featured in Smith’s film Dogma, Mooby’s has gone on to appear in Clerks II and the Jay and Silent Bob movies. According to Berry, Smith always dreamed of making the fictional restaurant — best known for its triple burger called the “Cow Patty” and the famous “Hater Totz" — a reality. Because Smith is vegan, he made sure that half the Mooby's pop-up menu would accommodate the meat-free diet, and the eatery now offers a version of the “Cow Tipper" with a plant-based meat alternative.

Berry describes the Mooby’s pop-up as an immersive experience that will take you directly into Smith’s movie world. The restaurant hosting the event will be completely themed as a Mooby’s, and will also sell Mooby’s and other Smith-inspired merchandise in addition to the food via a merchandise booth.

So where will this Mooby's be located?

Starting in September, Mooby's will be taking over Tin Roof in Delray Beach, where it will make its 19th city stop as part of a nationwide tour. The pop-up will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and runs from Tuesday, September 7 through Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The all-ages-welcome temporary restaurant experience is reservation only. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, and fans are encouraged to sign up for the email list here to gain early access to tickets that will go on sale in the coming days.

Ticket-holders will receive a pre-ordered “Mooby’s dine in Experience” which includes a choice of one "Moo Main" featuring a regular or vegan "Cow Tipper" burger, "Cock Smoker" chicken sandwich, all-new vegan "Cow Dong" brat, as well as a "Salt Lick Side" featuring the "Hater Totz" or "Onion Rings to Rule Them All." Add-ons like cookies from the Mall Stand, chocolate covered pretzels, CBD gummies, "Sno Job" Icees, and Mooby’s soda, will also be available (there's even a special local beer collaboration with a branded Mooby’s collector's can, all of which are made available on-site.

Each guest will be allotted 45-minute time slots, limited to parties at specific times throughout the pop-up's operating hours to ensure social distancing safety. Up to four tickets can be combined to create a single party. Tickets are priced at $29 per person, and will be made available to purchase at moobyspopup.com later this month.

The pop-up experience will also incorporate photo moments for fans to safely play in the world of Kevin Smith while they wait for their food. Guests can take a spin through Jay and Silent Bob’s Merch popup shop, containing an exclusive Mooby’s merchandise.