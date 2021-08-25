Doral, FL

The Backyard at The Doral Yard Opens With Live Music Lineup and New Vendors

Photo courtesy of The Doral Yard

The Backyard, the. new outdoor area at The Doral Yard, has opened in downtown Doral. Now, locals and visitors alike can enjoy this new outdoor addition to The Doral Yard’s existing indoor food hall and events space, which opened in October 2020.

The community gathering concept was created by Yard Hospitality founder Della Heiman Goldkind and Joseph Furst, founder of Place Projects. The space is also part of a partnership with hospitality and restaurant design and architecture studio, Saladino Design Studios, who helped in creating The Backyard. Saladino was also responsible for the design of Ball & Chain and Red Rooster Overtown.

The project has been months in the making, a large, covered outdoor space that offers guests a music stage, covered turf, an ample bar and self-serve seating. As a result, The Backyard offers Miami a new live music venue, with weekly events the entire family can enjoy. Local talent plays everything from Cuban son montuno and bolero son to jazz, soul and R&B, every weekend from Thursday through Saturday, evenings and DJs on Sundays.

Upcoming music events include Jazz at The Yard with Nikki Kidd on Thursday, August 26; Cortadito playing traditional Cuban tunes on Friday, August 27, at 8 p.m.; and singer songwriter Yoli Mayor on Saturday, August 28, at 8 p.m. Sundays are often reserved for DJs spinning beats to wind down the weekend. Visit www.thedoralyard.com/events for a full line up of events.

The Backyard also offers a garden by Little River Cooperative, and a large screen for showing movies and sporting events, as well as a private event space that will be available for bookings in the coming months.

Photo courtesy of The Doral Yard

When it comes to food, the current list of vendors will continue to grow. Currently, three additional food offerings are set to join the Backyard in October: The final stage of The Backyard, opening this fall, will bring Barbakoa by Finka, a full-service restaurant by chef Eileen Andrade of Finka Table & Tap, featuring a fusion menu revolving around coal-fired fresh ingredients. The season will also see the opening of Pokekai, creators of customizable Hawaiian poké bowls, and Paletas Morelia's larger kiosk.

Existing vendors at The Doral Yard include plant-based and globally-inspired Della Bowls; authentic Venezuelan comfort food like 'pollo en brasa' or rotisserie chicken from Un Pollo; dim sum made from scratch daily by Yip; and The Bar at The Yard, a full-service bar serving cocktails, beer, wine, coffee, juices, and more.

Looking for work? The Yard is actively hiring for all front-of-house and back-of-house positions as well. Interested candidates can visit thedoralyard.com/careers for more information.

The Doral Yard, located at 8455 NW 53rd Street, is open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., and Friday/Saturday from noon to midnight. The Backyard is open Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday. from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday from noon to midnight. Enjoy live music at The Backyard outdoors Thursday through Saturday, and a DJ on Sunday.

The Doral Yard. 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; follow on Instagram or Facebook; thedoralyard.com.

