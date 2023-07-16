Oprah's Spiritual Healer "John of God' Receives 99-Year Sentence for Trafficking Operation

Bernard McGlothin Jr.

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr.

Prominent Figures Express Shock as Oprah's Spiritual Healer Faces Justice for Appalling Crimes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vFp0_0nR4kFML00
Oprah Winfrey helped promote John of god, the Brazilian Witch-doctor who sexually assaulted hundreds of Women.Photo by@b.eazy_dat_dude on Instagram

In a stunning turn of events, João Teixeira de Faria, widely known as "John of God" and Oprah Winfrey's former spiritual healer, has been sentenced to 99 years in prison after being found guilty of heinous crimes including rape and abuse against over 600 women and young girls. Shockingly, further investigations have revealed his involvement in a baby trafficking operation, where newborn children were sold to childless couples.

Drawing from information obtained from major news outlets and reputable sources, the gravity of João's crimes becomes apparent. The accused operated in Brazil, where young girls were reportedly held captive in isolated "farms," enduring unimaginable abuse and being forced to produce babies. Heartbreakingly, these victims were reported to be murdered after ten years of giving birth.

The revelations of João's actions are both chilling and disturbing. One activist, whose tireless investigations led to his arrest, has spoken with women from Europe, the USA, and Australia who admitted to purchasing Brazilian babies for as much as $50,000. The harrowing accounts underscore the extent of the criminal network that John of God was involved in, and the global impact of his atrocities.

The news has sent shockwaves through communities worldwide, including among prominent figures who had previously expressed admiration for the spiritual healer. Former US President Bill Clinton, acclaimed actress Shirley MacLaine, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have all been associated with John of God in the past, heightening the disbelief and horror surrounding the case.

As these shocking revelations come to light, it is essential to emphasize the gravity of the crimes committed and the need for justice to be served. The impact on the victims, their families, and the global community cannot be overstated. The sentencing of John of God to 99 years in prison is a significant step towards holding him accountable for the immense suffering he inflicted on hundreds of innocent women and girls.

While the details of this case are distressing, it is crucial to recognize the bravery of those who came forward to expose the truth and bring this predator to justice. Their actions shed light on the urgent need to address and combat sexual abuse and human trafficking on a global scale.

As the shock subsides, discussions on preventing such heinous crimes and ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals must continue. The legal proceedings against John of God serve as a stark reminder that no individual, regardless of their reputation or stature, should be immune from the consequences of their actions.

In conclusion, the sentencing of a spiritual healer 'John of God' to 99 years in prison for rape, abuse, and his involvement in a baby trafficking operation has sent shockwaves throughout the world. The horrific nature of his crimes, coupled with the revelation of prominent figures associated with him, underscores the gravity of the situation. As justice is served, it is crucial to acknowledge the victims, support efforts to combat sexual abuse and human trafficking and work collectively to prevent such atrocities from occurring again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPQTJ_0nR4kFML00
Oprah Winfrey with her friend "John of God" convicted rapist and child trafficker.Photo by@b.eazy_dat_dude on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElO3I_0nR4kFML00
"John of God" has been charged with sexually abusing hundreds of women and trafficking children.Photo by@b.eazy_dat_dude on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2xq3_0nR4kFML00
"John of God' stands accused by hundreds of women of sexual abuse under the pretext of treating them.Photo by@b.eazy_dat_dude on Instagram

Source:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/hayesbrown/john-god-joao-deus-brazil-healer-allegations-sexual-abuse
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6657805/John-God-faith-healer-kept-teenagers-sex-slaves-sold-babies-40-000.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2018/12/17/celebrity-brazilian-healer-john-god-once-featured-by-oprah-surrenders-sexual-abuse-charges/

Follow B-Eazy Dat Dude:
https://www.instagram.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv07BpNbImsjVNSyhr0-XlQ

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# oprahwinfrey johnofgod humantr

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3953

Published by

My journalism exemplifies objectivity and impartiality, with an emphasis on current trends and political affairs. Alongside delivering accurate news reports, I curate captivating content encompassing entertainment and other comprehensive subjects.

Pleasant Hill, CA
3K followers

More from Bernard McGlothin Jr.

Concord, NC

FBI Uncovers Disturbing Nazi and KKK Memorabilia Collection in Accused Trump Supporter's Home

Story By Bernard McGlothin Jr. Concord, North Carolina - A shocking and disturbing revelation has emerged in the case of 51-year-old Trump supporter Marian Hudak, who stands accused of engaging in a racist and xenophobic intimidation campaign against his neighbors. According to an FBI search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast, Hudak had amassed a disquieting collection of Nazi and Ku Klux Klan memorabilia at his North Carolina home, shedding light on the dark undercurrent of hatred that marred his interactions with people of color in the area.

Read full story
7351 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Man Who Called 911 to Report Intruder and Police Tased Him, Is Suing the LAPD for The Brutal Mistreatment

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. A prominent Black filmmaker and actor, Damien Smith, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after he claims he was mistreated and tased by officers who responded to his 911 call reporting a burglary at his Hollywood apartment. The incident has raised concerns about police conduct and the alleged racial bias involved. Smith, who was in the midst of making a documentary on police brutality, believes he experienced firsthand the very issue he was investigating.

Read full story
217 comments

Thousands of Venezuelan Migrants Form Caravan, Seek Passage to the United States

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. [7/18/2023] - In a powerful display of unity and determination, nearly a thousand Venezuelan migrants who recently crossed from Guatemala into Mexico have formed a cohesive group, embarking on a journey to reach the United States border. Led by a Venezuelan flag bearing the poignant words "Peace, Freedom. SOS," the group took to a highway in southern Mexico on Saturday, their sights set on a better future.

Read full story
602 comments
Modesto, CA

Homeless Mother Killed in Tragic Lawnmower Incident Sparks Claims of Disrespectful Cleanup

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Family Expresses Grief and Outrage over Handling of Incident at California Park. [7/172023], [Modesto, CA] - A homeless mother tragically lost her life in a disturbing incident when she was run over by a lawnmower while sleeping in a California park. Christine Chavez, aged 27 and experiencing homelessness, was resting in an overgrown section of the park when an employee unintentionally ran over her with a John Deere tractor equipped with a pull-behind mower. Christopher Chavez, her father, arrived at the scene to witness a devastating sight. He discovered disturbing remnants of his daughter's body strewn about.

Read full story
35 comments
California State

In-N-Out Burger Faces Criticism Over Alleged Employee Mask Ban

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Fast Food Chain Draws Attention for COVID-19 Policies Amid Political Controversy. 7/16/2023,- In-N-Out Burger, a beloved West Coast fast food chain, is under scrutiny once again for its handling of COVID-19 protocols. A tweet by Dr. Lucky Tran, a molecular biologist known for his commentary on public health, alleges that the company has implemented a ban on employees wearing masks. The alleged internal memo from In-N-Out executives states that masks are not permitted unless an employee has a valid medical note.

Read full story
311 comments
Temescal Valley, CA

Driver Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatal Pursuit of Teenage Pranksters Who Were Playing "Door Bell Ditch"

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Maximum Sentence Handed Down as California Prosecutors Conclude Tragic Case. 7/16/2023, California- In a tragic case that unfolded in Temescal Valley, California, a driver whose pursuit of a carful of teenage pranksters resulted in the deaths of three young boys has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Riverside County District Attorney's Office. Anurag Chandra, aged 45, was convicted of multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Read full story
2 comments
Dublin, CA

Two Guards Plead Guilty to Rampant Abuse of Inmates at Federal Women's Prison in Dublin

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Ongoing Investigation Uncovers Widespread Wrongdoing as Additional Employees Face Charges. 7/15/2023, Dublin, CA - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that two more guards at the federal women's prison in Dublin have pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges related to the sexual abuse of inmates under their care. Nakie Nunley and Andrew Jones admitted to the offenses and subsequently lied about them during the investigation. These recent guilty pleas shed light on a larger pattern of misconduct within the facility.

Read full story
Warren, NJ

White Teacher Accused of Sending Afro And White Paint to Mixed-Race Student; Lawsuit Filed by Family

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Allegations of Racism Rock Woodland School as Parents Seek Justice for Their Child. 7/14/2023, New Jersey - A teacher from Woodland School in Warren, New Jersey has been placed on leave following disturbing allegations of sending offensive materials to a seven-year-old student. The incident has resulted in anguish for the child, prompting the family to file a harassment lawsuit against the school district. These troubling events highlight the need for increased vigilance against racial discrimination within educational institutions.

Read full story
43 comments

Marianne Williamson Faces Major Staff Exodus Amid Campaign Upheaval as the Entire South Carolina Team Quits

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Key members of Marianne Williamson's campaign team resign, raising concerns about the future of her presidential bid. 7/14/2023, South Carolina- Marianne Williamson, the spiritual author and Democratic presidential candidate is grappling with a significant setback as several key members of her campaign team have resigned, intensifying doubts about the viability of her bid for the presidency. This recent upheaval has sparked concerns among supporters and political analysts alike, who question the impact it will have on Williamson's campaign strategy.

Read full story
182 comments

Groundbreaking Victory: Transgender Woman Makes History as Miss Netherlands, Igniting Controversy

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. In a monumental turn of events, Rikkie Valerie Kolle has shattered barriers and redefined beauty standards by becoming the first transgender woman to claim the prestigious title of Miss Netherlands. Her extraordinary triumph has elicited a mix of support, admiration, and criticism, sparking a nationwide conversation about inclusivity, gender identity, and the evolving landscape of beauty pageants. While this historic achievement is hailed as a significant step towards diversity and equality, it has also ignited passionate debates, revealing differing perspectives and underscoring the complexity of these sensitive issues.

Read full story
54 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Tragic Death of 2-Year-Old Boy in Apparent Self-Inflicted Shooting

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. In a heart-wrenching incident, a 2-year-old boy named Jaiangelis Stevenson died from an apparent self-inflicted shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Clark County Coroner's The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the home located in the 5300 block of East Craig Road at approximately 6:32 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting. The investigation is currently being conducted by abuse and neglect detectives, and further details are yet to be revealed.

Read full story
11 comments
Wildwood, FL

Disgraced Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Florida Prison

Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. In a shocking turn of events, Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, has been stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. US media outlets have reported the incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon at the US Penitentiary Coleman in Wildwood, Florida.

Read full story
4 comments

Left Wing Mayor Faces Charges of Burglary and Trespassing, Leading to Temporary Replacement Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Controversy Surrounds Mayor's Actions as City Council Member Assumes Temporary Mayoral Duties. Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. South Fulton, Georgia - A Georgia mayor finds himself entangled in legal troubles as he faces charges of burglary and criminal trespassing, resulting in his temporary replacement by a council member who previously filed a lawsuit against him. The unfolding events have generated controversy and brought attention to the strained relationships within the city's government. This report, based on an article originally published on NBCNews.com explores the details of the case and presents varying perspectives on the matter.

Read full story
2 comments

Joe Biden Receives Criticism for His Denial of Granddaughter's Existence

NY Times Columnist Criticizes President Biden's Denial of Granddaughter's Existence, Sparks Debate on Family Dynamics. Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Washington, DC - A recent op-ed by a prominent columnist from The New York Times has ignited a thought-provoking discussion surrounding President Biden's public statements about his family. The article challenges the president's assertion regarding the number of his grandchildren, highlighting the complex interplay between personal relationships and public perception. This piece, sourced from MSN, delves into the debate, presenting varying perspectives on the matter.

Read full story
18 comments

New Jersey Drag Queen Advocates for Children's Access to Drag Shows, Challenging Traditional Notions

Controversial Debate Arises Over the Impact of Drag Performances on Young Minds. Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. A passionate debate surrounding children's access to drag shows has ignited in New Jersey, with a local drag queen vigorously defending the importance of exposing young minds to the art form. The issue has garnered significant attention and sparked a discussion on the influence of drag performances on children's development. A recent article published on MSN delves into the contentious topic, highlighting the conflicting perspectives¹.

Read full story
138 comments

Exploring the Impact of Alejandro Mayorkas Shielding Millions of Illegal Immigrants from Deportation

New Enforcement Measures Focus on Contributions and Community Integration. Story By: Bernard McGlothin Jr. In a move that has stirred controversy and ignited debate, Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, has implemented new guidelines aimed at shielding nearly a million deportable immigrants from removal. According to an article published by The Hill, Mayorkas's Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law have garnered both support and criticism from various stakeholders.

Read full story
306 comments

Dreadful Loss: Coco Lee, Acclaimed Hong Kong Singer-Songwriter and 'Mulan' Voice Actress, Dies by Suicide at 48

Story by: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Lee's Remarkable Career Marked by International Success and Advocacy for Chinese Singers. In a devastating turn of events, renowned Hong Kong singer-songwriter Coco Lee, who famously lent her voice to the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan in 1998, has died by suicide at the age of 48. According to TMZ, Lee's sisters revealed that she attempted suicide at her home on Sunday and despite extensive efforts to save her, she slipped into a coma and subsequently passed away at a hospital.

Read full story
Harvard, MA

Lawsuit Targets Harvard's Affirmative Action Policy and Legacy Admissions Amidst Controversy

Cambridge, MA - Harvard University finds itself embroiled in a significant legal battle following a recent Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. The prestigious institution is facing a lawsuit challenging its admission practices, particularly the consideration of legacy applicants. The lawsuit alleges that legacy admission policies at Harvard are inherently unfavorable to Black students while providing preferential treatment to white applicants.

Read full story
2 comments

Suspicious White House Powder Confirmed as Cocaine Found After Hunter Biden's Visit

Story by: Bernard McGlothin Jr. Washington, D.C. - An incident at the White House involving the discovery of a suspicious powder has taken a concerning turn as multiple sources, citing the Associated Press (AP), confirm that the substance has been identified as cocaine. The alarming incident occurred during President Joe Biden's absence from the premises.

Read full story
85 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy