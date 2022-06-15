Chair City's proposed budget keeps property, school taxes the same

Thomasville, NC

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The city of Thomasville's proposed budget keeps its property and school taxes the same.

According to the budget message from Thomasville City Manager Michael M. Brandt, the property tax would remain at $0.62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The city's school tax would stay constant at $0.195 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The city council held a budget public hearing on June 6 and its next regularly scheduled meeting is Monday, June 20.

Thomasville city council usually holds a briefing meeting the week before a council meeting. According to the agenda for the Monday, June 13 meeting, there is an item on the agenda regarding the consideration of the 2023 budget ordinance and fee schedule.

The proposed budget has a $5 budget increase in the annual vehicle tax. With the water and sewer rate, the budget recommends an increase of 5.75 percent.

"Employees are the lifeblood of the City, providing all of the essential services necessary for the community," Brandt stated in the budget message. "A well-trained and qualified workforce is critical to developing and maintaining a high quality of life for the citizens of Thomasville. The City Council expressed concerns about the increased costs of living, and the low salaries within the City pay plan. The Council directed the City Manager to develop a plan that would address these concerns."

Part of that plan includes a cost of living increase. For full-time municipal employees making over $40,000, the increase would be two percent. For those making under $40,000, they would receive an increase of $800. According to Brandt's budget message, the $800 amounts to a two to three percent increase for 29 percent of the city's workforce.

The Big Chair is pictured in this 2006 photo. Thomasville's next city council meeting is June 20.Wikimedia Commons

