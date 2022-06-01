Palmetto State urged to get storm-ready in Hurricane Preparedness Week

By BEN LEDBETTER

Summer can be a perfect time for many things.

Considering the Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, summer can be a great time to prepare for possible storms.

South Carolina Governor proclaimed the week ending Saturday, June 4 as Hurricane Preparedness Week to encourage more preparation.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division states that forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expect an above-average hurricane season in the range of 14-21 named storms. From those, another six to 10 could become hurricanes.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the Palmetto State is vulnerable since six coastal counties with approximately 200 miles of coastline border the Atlantic Ocean. Another 21 inland counties could also be affected by these storms.

“As we reflect on another potentially busy hurricane season, past storms — such as Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the New York metro area ten years ago — remind us that the impact of one storm can be felt for years,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. in a statement. “Since Sandy, NOAA’s forecasting accuracy has continued to improve, allowing us to better predict the impacts of major hurricanes to lives and livelihoods.”

Hurricanes can also span multiple states, so storm preparation is important for those in the storm's path and those farther away.

“Hurricane Ida spanned nine states, demonstrating that anyone can be in the direct path of a hurricane and in danger from the remnants of a storm system,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell in a statement.