Summer is the perfect time to learn more about the wild horses in the Outer Banks.

By BEN LEDBETTER

MANTEO, N.C. -- The Outer Banks region of North Carolina is a historical coastal region in the northeastern end of the state.

This summer visitors to the region have multiple opportunities to get close to the wild horses.

The well-known wild horses that roam in this area can also be seen up close at Island Farm and at public events at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund's rescue farm in Grandy. The fund holds its Mustang Mornings starting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

There are still three chances to catch an opportunity to be up close with a couple of horses at Island Farm. The farm's staff will be holding a weekly program on Tuesdays until June 7 where they tell how these horses fit into the life of the Outer Banks. Also, there will be an opportunity to pet the two horses that live on site.

Admission to the farm is $10 for adults and there is no extra cost for the wild horse program.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, living in the Outer Banks has been easy for the horses since the Outer Banks have been a mostly rural and undeveloped place until recently.

While former North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue signed a bill designating the Colonial Spanish Mustang as the state horse in 2010, there has yet to be any legislation on the federal level.

The Corolla Wild Horse Act passed the House of Representatives in 2013. It would direct the Secretary of the Interior to enter into an agreement with the State of North Carolina, Corolla Wildlife Fund, and Currituck County to provide management of the roaming wild horses in and around the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge.