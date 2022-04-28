MerleFest to continue through Sunday, May 1

By BEN LEDBETTER

A crowd enjoys music at a previous MerleFest in this undated photo. MerleFest

The annual traditional music festival MerleFest starts Thursday, April 28 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.

The festival runs until Sunday, May 1, and features musicians on 12 stages throughout the four days.

Attendees can purchase tickets for one, three, and four days of the festival. For the one-day general admission tickets, pricing varies. There are also tickets for a late-night concert and RV parking.

Gates open on Friday through Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

The 2022 edition of the festival will also be the first one for new director Wes Whitson. He takes over for Ted Hagaman, who has been the MerleFest festival director for the last 15 years.

“We chose to promote Wes into the director’s chair now so I can spend the next year working as a mentor to him and a new events operations specialist," Hagaman said in a statement. "There is a lot to learn, and this will provide both of them with the support necessary to ensure a smooth transition. Wes is a people person and a man of high character and integrity. He has been very involved in MerleFest for the past five years, and I am confident he will do an outstanding job leading the festival. I feel very good about the future of MerleFest and the wonderful team we have assembled to carry it forward.”

Selected musicians appearing at MerleFest April 28-May 1, 2022

The following musicians are part of the lineup for MerleFest: Emmylou Harris, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Wood Brothers, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Allison Brown, and Rissi Palmer