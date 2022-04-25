Fayetteville State to offer scholarships to military-connected community starting in the Fall 2022 semester

By BEN LEDBETTER

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville State University will offer scholarships to those in the military-connected community starting with the Fall 2022 semester.

According to the University of North Carolina System, qualifying individuals must be active duty service members, members of the National Guard or reserves, military spouses, or dependents of active duty service members or veterans.

Qualifiers will also need a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Also, individuals must submit all application materials to Fayetteville State on time. They will also need to meet admission requirements.

Applicants will need to use any educational benefits to pay for tuition. Once those benefits are used, a military scholarship of up to $500 per semester for in-state undergraduate students. For out-of-state undergraduates, the scholarship would provide up to $2,500 per semester.

The scholarship covers tuition only and does not include student housing, meal plans, or other university fees.

Scholarship recipients will need to maintain at least 12 credit hours per semester to maintain eligibility.

"Fayetteville State University is proud to be the premier destination, not just in North Carolina but in the nation, for educating military-connected students," said FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison in a statement. "FSU is perfectly positioned here in the Sandhills region to change the landscape on how we think about workforce readiness in today's ever-changing job market and how we, in higher education, can support veterans and their families in their transitions to the civilian workforce. We're excited to announce the Military Tuition Scholarship (fully paid) to further support those who sacrificed for our nation in their next chapter in life."