Food Truck Season Underway in the Piedmont Triad with three festivals over the weekend

By BEN LEDBETTER

GREENSBORO -- It's spring and that means several things like warmer weather and more outside activities.

One of those activities involves food trucks and there are plenty of opportunities to sample great food from a favorite.

The third annual Ramseur Food Truck Festival will be on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m - 5 p.m. in downtown Ramseur. It will feature crafts and other vendors along with food trucks.

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be on Sunday, April 24 from 3-9 p.m. in downtown Greensboro near Greene, Market and Elm Streets. There will be over 50 food trucks, craft beer, live music and kid's activities.

For those in Forsyth County, The Kernersville Food Truck Festival is also on Sunday, April 24. The festival will happen from 2-8 p.m. at 308 East Mountain Street in Kernersville. It will have its selection of food trucks, beer and wine, bands and other vendors.

According to FOX 8 WGHP in High Point, there are upcoming festivals throughout the season.

UPCOMING TRIAD FOOD TRUCK FESTIVALS

The Graham Food Truck Rodeo will be held on May 15 from 3-8 p.m. in downtown Graham on West Elm Street. This will be the second year of the festival and it will also feature music and craft beer.

The Mount Airy Memorial Day Vintage Car Show, Food Truck Rodeo and Flower Festival will be held on May 29 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Miss Angels Farm at 252 Heart Lane in Mount Airy. It will feature a variety of classic cars and hot rods from across North Carolina plus a diverse array of food trucks.

The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be held on May 29 from 1-7 p.m. on Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Along with the food trucks, it will feature other vendors, art, and activities for children.