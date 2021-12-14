North Carolina job announcements promise over 10,000 opportunities

By BEN LEDBETTER

There have been multiple job announcements in North Carolina in 2021. They involved the state's largest metropolitan areas and smaller cities.

According to The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., the ten largest announcements will promise 10,304 jobs in the Triangle, Charlotte and Piedmont Triad areas. These announcements also include approximately 1,000 jobs promised in Kinston and New Bern.

Three of the job announcements coming for the Charlotte area involve Honeywell opening its headquarters in Uptown Charlotte, electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival adding a facility on the west side and Kroger opening a customer fulfillment center in Concord.

According to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Honeywell opened its global headquarters in the Queen City. This was three years after it announced its move from New Jersey to Charlotte. The company pledged to bring 750 jobs to the area by 2023. Honeywell already has 1,000 jobs in its Uptown offices.

"When you have a Fortune 100 company, others pay attention to it," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a statement. "They see that any company that is going to be successful in the future has to have talent."

Arrival will be opening its third facility in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. The company's High Voltage Battery Module assembly plant promises 150 jobs and will be located on the west side. The company's North American headquarters is in South End and its van microfactory is also on the west side.

Grocery retailer Kroger will be building a customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, north of Charlotte, and promises to bring nearly 700 jobs, according to the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation. The new customer fulfillment center will complement the Harris Teeter stores in the area. Recently, Kroger acquired the Mecklenburg County-based grocery chain.

"Kroger is delivering a concept that will revolutionize local commerce," Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Steve Morris said in a statement. "They're bringing creativity and innovation to our lives. That aligns with our expectations of innovative business. It's exciting to know residents of Cabarrus County will be among the first in the nation to benefit from it."