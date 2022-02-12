This man's brain was infected with the terrible black mold, and he fell into the lonely state of unknown life

Benjamin Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z64Em_0eBawUne00
Bottenus in October 2017Photo by Daniel Cano Restrepo, courtesy Tyson Bottenus

A few months ago, Tyson Bottenus heard the doctor say to him, "I can't believe you're still alive!"

Over the past four years, Tyson has had 10 brain surgeries and five spinal taps. He also had two sets of semi-mechanical tubes attached to his ventricle and abdomen, which were used to treat diseases. He had a stroke and had to relearn to walk, speak and read.

Fortunately, he is still alive. Unfortunately, the source of this series of problems has not been resolved. It is unknown how long it will take for his rare disease to be cured.

Tyson's story begins four years ago.

He is from Newport, Rhode Island, USA. Four years ago he was 31, captaining an 80-foot sailboat, and just got engaged. Both he and his fiancée, Liza, love to ride their bikes, often together. To celebrate their engagement, the two decided to go on a cycling trip to Costa Rica's the Nicoya Peninsula. They plan to ride 20 to 30 kilometers a day, camp on the beach, and stay 9-10 nights.

On New Year's Eve 2018, Tyson and his fiancée arrived at their destination and everything went well for the first two days of the trip. They rode all the way on Route 160. It was a road along the coast, not asphalt, with only dirt and gravel on the ground.

On the third day, something unexpected happened. There was a long way to ride on the beach that day, and from experience, Tyson let some air out of the tires. When he got back to the rough road, he was a little lazy and didn't fill up the tires in time. As a result, he accidentally rolled over and fell from the bike, severely bruising his arms and elbows.

It was getting late and they had to find a beach for camping first. Tyson rinsed the wound as cleanly as he could, bandaged it briefly, and fell asleep in the tent. The next morning, they found a clinic where nurses spent an hour helping Tyson carefully clean the wound and sterilize the dressing. The nurse didn't take the minor injury seriously and told them that countless cyclists had similar accidents every day on the Nicoya Peninsula.

Indeed, after treatment, Tyson's wound healed quickly and there was no infection. This episode did not affect the mood of their trip, and finally, the two returned to the United States happily.

But after a few weeks, Tyson noticed some strange symptoms in his body that he had never experienced before. He had frequent severe headaches, paralyzed facial muscles, and had difficulty laughing. It was March 2018, and he went to his primary care doctor, who was confused about his symptoms and told him to do an MRI first. The next day he got a call from the doctor saying that he had to be interviewed about something. Tyson came to the doctor's office nervously, and an MRI showed a small circle in the middle of his brain, where two side-by-side annular lesions overlapped.

"Is it cancer?" Tyson asked.

"We don't know yet," the doctor said solemnly.

Doctors were unable to diagnose for a while and could only suggest various possibilities. For example, after hearing that he and his fiancée had been cycling abroad before, doctors suspected that he had contracted cysticercosis there, a disease that causes larvae to enter the brain by eating undercooked pork. After examination, it was confirmed that he was not infected.

In addition to this, he has been tested for Lyme disease, tuberculosis, AIDS, and various brain cancers. In the spring of 2018, he had two more brain biopsies. In the end, all the above diseases were ruled out, and the doctor was still unable to diagnose them. Meanwhile, the headaches continued, and Tyson had to take painkillers and take hot showers in hopes of relieving the headache.

That summer, he quit his job as a captain because of his illness and found a steady income in an office job at a nonprofit. Tyson was not supposed to go to work but insisted that the headache was temporary and could be cured one day, and has been reluctant to give up work.

In less than a year, Tyson's life has undergone tremendous changes. He gave up the sailing job he loves and wonders if he will have the opportunity to travel abroad in the future. His body and life were suddenly out of balance.

The turning point came eight months after Tyson had symptoms. That's when he went to Massachusetts General Hospital for a third brain biopsy, and neurosurgeons finally figured out the cause. The doctor was looking for brain cancer lesions but unexpectedly found a black fungus in his brain.

A sample of the fungus was sent to a Texas lab for examination, and this time it was concluded that Tyson was infected with a rare tropical fungus called Cladophialophora bantiana, also known as the black mold. Black mold was discovered by humans in 1911 and can cause brain abscesses. This is a very rare fungus. There are only about 120 recorded cases in the world in the past 100 years, half of which are in India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406xXE_0eBawUne00
The first MRI of Bottenus’s brain, taken in March 2018Courtesy Tyson Bottenus

Many cases of black mold have a lengthy diagnosis process followed by a difficult treatment process and a less favorable outcome. Doctors speculate that Tyson contracted the black mold during that ride to Costa Rica. In short, after Tyson was infected, the black mold took root in his brain.

According to the treatment experience of previous cases, the lesion must be excised in order to prolong the survival time of the patient. But the location of Tyson's lesions was very bad, because it was too close to an important area of ​​the brain, and the doctor directly denied the possibility of "resection".

Instead, Tyson was treated with medication. On the one hand, he took oral antifungal drugs to attack the black mold, and on the other hand, he took steroids to control the swelling and fluid in the brain caused by the black mold.

Doctors are not sure how effective this treatment plan is. As mentioned before, there are too few cases of black mold infection, and it is difficult to find a particularly valuable treatment plan from previous cases.

The doctor put Tyson on steroids to relieve the symptoms, and the effect was not bad. But long-term steroid use also has some side effects, such as decreased bone density, mood swings, adrenal insufficiency, and immunosuppression.

In late March, Tyson suffered a stroke.

That morning he began to have a splitting headache, and every movement was accompanied by a tingling pain. He also went out for a run that day, which made his intracranial pressure rise, he couldn't eat, and his eyes darkened. By the afternoon, he was too weak to go upstairs. He didn't know at the time that these were symptoms of a stroke.

Finally, the fiancée called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. After the stroke, Tyson's health worsened. His vision was severely affected, his field of vision was reduced, his writing was crooked, like a child of several years old, and his speech became slurred and hoarse.

Doctors said that Tyson's intracranial pressure was 15 times normal, and they also speculated that even if Tyson survived, he might be completely blind. Since then, Tyson has continued to treat black mold while trying to rebuild his life.

His fiancee, Liza, was always with him and stayed with him to treat his illnesses. They bought a tandem bike so that Tyson, who has poor eyesight, could still ride. They also envision a future where Tyson could undergo surgery to restore his vision once the black mold is cured.

It looks like everything is going in the right direction. Some time ago, Tyson and his fiancée went to Massachusetts General Hospital for a review of infectious diseases. As before, bad news awaited them. The doctor told him, "We tested your cerebrospinal fluid sample after your last surgery and found no drug in it. This means that you can only fight it on your own, and you can only rely on your own immune system. "

Faced with this result, Tyson was both relieved and helpless. Fortunately, he was still alive. After all, 70% of people infected with black mold died of illness. Unfortunately, he spent 3 years taking medicine for treatment, but it didn't work. He didn't know when he would be cured.

There is no treatment plan that can be referenced, and the experimental drugs have failed. Now Tyson can only rely on himself to slowly explore the method of treatment. He no longer expects to be cured as soon as possible, but only hopes to live longer.

"I finally understand what it's like to be at the forefront of scientific research."

"I'm a subject waiting to be studied."

"It was a lonely place."

The sources of this report are:

https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/35958/20220204/man-discovers-black-mold-growing-brain-caused-severe-headaches-facial.htm

https://autos.yahoo.com/autos/toxic-black-mold-growing-brain-140118883.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10473345/Man-toxic-black-fungus-growing-brain-120-diagnosed-rare-condition.html

https://allthatsinteresting.com/tyson-bottenus-brain-fungus

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/tysonbottenus/black-mold-growing-toxic-brain-vacation

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# ill

Comments / 280

Published by

Worked as a reporter for several years. Love travel and technology products. Tell you some interesting news and people.

N/A
1355 followers

More from Benjamin Jones

Florida State

17-year-old girl gets pregnant unexpectedly, but judge rejects abortion because of her 'poor GPA'

Academic performance is important, everyone knows it, and it influences future school choices, career paths. But no one would have thought that grades could be related to abortion. Two Florida judges recently handed down a puzzling verdict, denying a 17-year-old high school girl an abortion because—

Read full story
95 comments
Hollywood, FL

Police mistaken pistol for a stun gun, shoots a man seriously injured and paralyzed

Attorney Ben Crump, left, speaks alongside Michael Ortiz, his family and other attorneys regarding allegations over a 2021 police shooting.CNN. According to the Associated Press report on the 9th, Hollywood, Fla., police issued a statement saying that a police officer mistook the pistol in his hand for a Taser and shot a man, causing him to be seriously injured and paralyzed.

Read full story
1 comments

After CPI hits a 40-year high, Biden says inflation will drop sharply by the end of the year

After the U.S. CPI, which exceeded expectations and continued to record the highest growth rate in nearly four decades, was announced in January, U.S. President Biden reiterated that high inflation would decline. The White House mentioned the independence of the Federal Reserve in the statement, and after last month, it once again called out the Federal Reserve, which is determined to tighten the currency.

Read full story
26 comments

U.S. CPI in January up 7.5% year-on-year, hitting a 40-year high

On February 10, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing that the U.S. CPI rose by 7.5% year-on-year in January, and the growth rate accelerated again. This was the highest level since March 1982 and was 7.3% higher than the expected value. The previous value was 7.0%. This is the ninth consecutive month that the figure has been at or above 5%.

Read full story

This woman's husband hired a hitman to kill her, but she killed him with her bare hands

Caller: "Someone broke into my neighbor's house. The intruder took a hammer to her bedroom, and the neighbor said she thought she might have strangled him. When she left, the man was lying on the ground."

Read full story
52 comments
Chicago, IL

A man murdered, his younger twin brother jailed for 20 years

Kevin Dugar, left, and his identical twin brother Karl Smith, right.Illinois Department of Corrections. In the middle of the night on January 25, Chicago, USA, one person walked out of the prison gate and shed tears. The man's name is Kevin, and after 20 years in prison, he's finally freed after proving he was wronged. The man who wronged him was called Karl, his twin brother.

Read full story
12 comments

Four injured, including a 6-year-old child, in a shooting at a memorial to the victims of the shooting

Gunmen attacked four mourners during a memorial service for a murder victim, ABC reported this month. The victims included a 6-year-old child and a teenager. North Carolina police are searching for the attacker.

Read full story

The U.S. military personnel who finally evacuated Afghanistan firstly arrived in Poland

It is reported that the Nigerian Morning Herald reported on the 7th that the last US military personnel to leave Afghanistan in August last year has now become a US military commander deployed in Poland. The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of planning to "invade" Ukraine, which Russia has repeatedly denied, and called on the United States to stop hyping up the "Russian invasion theory." Nonetheless, the United States sent 1,700 troops to the area of ​​Poland close to the Ukrainian border.

Read full story
25 comments

Former New York Governor Cuomo says he should not resign over sexual harassment scandal

Cuomo maintained that he didn’t quit out of guilt, but that the allegations were causing a distraction from his duties.Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge. According to the New York Post on the 7th, the former New York Governor regretted his resignation over sexual harassment allegations and also claimed that he had been proved "innocent" by a court of public opinion.

Read full story

Bezos builds luxury yachts, and the Netherlands will dismantle a century-old bridge for him to let the yachts sail

The Konigshaven bridge in Rotterdam, known to locals as the De Hef.Photograph: Robin Utrecht/REX/Shutterstock. In the past two days, many residents of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, were very angry. Because the century-old landmark building in the city, the Koningshaven Bridge, will be demolished, the reason for the demolition made them even angrier.

Read full story
73 comments

Pelosi touts climate 'moral duty' while spending big on private jets

According to the New York Post report on the 7th, although US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that the United States has a "moral obligation" to combat climate change, she has paid nearly half a million dollars for private flights since October 2020.

Read full story
133 comments

Canadian girl finds an unfamiliar naked man living in her car trunk for three days

Bethany Coker shared a TikTok video of her discovery.TikTok. In a familiar space, there are strangers hidden, which is very common in horror movies. But Bethany Coker, who lives in Nanaimo, Canada, never thought this would happen to her.

Read full story
Texas State

Brothers accused of beating their stepfather to death after learning he 'sexually assaulted' their sister

Alejandro Trevino, Christian Trevino and Juan Eduardo Melendez are accused of beating Gabriel Quintanilla to death.Hidalgo County Court Records. A pair of U.S. brothers have been arrested after being accused of killing their stepfather, according to the New York Post. The stepfather was accused of "sexually assaulting" the sister of the two brothers in a trailer home in Texas, the report said. The behavior of the two teenagers has sparked heated debate.

Read full story
Laramie County, WY

He wanted to kidnap the family of the former New York mayor, but was caught after the iPad exposed his whereabouts

A man has been unsuccessfully accused of kidnapping the family of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. In the process, however, he kidnapped a servant and was later arrested last Thursday after the iPad was tracked to his location.

Read full story
11 comments
Wichita Falls, TX

A woman who suffocated roommate by sitting on her is charged with manslaughter

Gloria Ann Jordan, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was arrested for the suffocation death of her roommate.PHOTO BY HANDOUT /Wichita Falls Police Department. A Texas woman has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly sitting on top of her roommate until she suffocated, New York Post reported on the 3rd.

Read full story
3 comments
Dane County, WI

Man shoots parents and dismembers bodies after long-term lie to family is exposed

Chandler HaldersonSource: Dane County Sheriff's Office. The Associated Press reported on January 21 that the Dane County, Wisconsin court heard a horrific case on the 20th. The county man Chandler Halderson was charged with shooting his parents and dismembering the bodies. Chandler has long lied to his family that he went to college, worked for American Home Insurance, and was about to join SpaceX, but he actually dropped out and lost his job. Before the tragedy, his lies had just been exposed.

Read full story
57 comments
Delaware County, PA

3 Pennsylvania police officers accidentally kill 8-year-old girl

Three Pennsylvania police officers were charged with homicide and other charges on January 18 after they allegedly shot an 8-year-old girl accidentally during the exit of a spectator after a high school football game in Pennsylvania last August.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy