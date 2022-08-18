The successful approach of moving from traditional marketing to digital marketing. [Sponsored]

Marketing is as dynamic as life itself and, as in traditional history, changes in this area occur so constantly that it is almost unnoticed. This post that you are reading may contain some affiliate links, which means if you should buy anything using any of these links, I may earn a very small commission that is not at any extra cost to you.

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

Today, digital marketing is the cornerstone of any business in any of its phases. If you are finally up to date and well informed about the concepts and practices of traditional marketing, you are certainly now immersed in many new digital marketing concepts, tactics, and strategies; and it certainly took you by surprise almost without you realizing it. There is nothing to fear, here we detail in a simple way how to take this step to move towards new trends in digital marketing.

THE GOOD NEWS: YOU ARE NOT ALONE, WE ARE WITH YOU ON THE TRANSITION PATH.

It is possible to take a step toward Digital Marketing. Let's start with the basics, remember the four (4) Points of the marketing mix? Product, price, promotion, and place have been the pillars you have based your business strategies on so far, however, it is now imperative to have a broader definition of marketing in order to be successful. The customer has changed, now he wants to be informed of all the details just a click away and, in addition to consuming, he promotes what he consumes and this makes him a kind of spokesperson for the brand. And on the part of brands, there are now many analysis tools that allow you to modify strategic plans when you want, avoiding unnecessary expenses with strategies that will be lost.

THE CONSUMER IS THE KING AND WHO HAS POWER IN THIS NEW DIGITAL ENVIRONMENT.

In the digital environment, the purchase process goes through some well-defined phases in which the company's efforts must be concentrated. It all starts with the attraction that the customer is faced with the brand, but this is not enough and the idea is that they find something of value so that the initial payment that they buy later and the conversion take place.

image by stone heart unsplashed

Now, everything is focused on the user, so that they are prioritized and their experience is the factor to be addressed in any strategy that is designed. It is no longer a matter of “sending” the message to as many people as possible in the traditional way; now the customer chooses the content he wants to know and consume and decides when and how to do it. This forces brands to generate relevant and engaging content for the audience to grab their attention, as well as allowing them to interact and feel part of the brand. So for the transition, the first thing you should achieve is a change of vision, as we've described; It is essential that everyone in the company is clear about the scope of this new way of marketing and is prepared to generate quality content that is powerful and conveys exactly what you want to communicate as a brand.

John Crestani, the specialist consultant in digital marketing, explains that today the connection with customers is increasingly demanding and calls for detailed segmentation of the public to understand their needs; so the effort must focus on generating memorable experiences for them and on using available electronic media wisely. So you can make the transition without trauma and with the excitement of getting to know your audience in more detail and being as creative as possible to turn every visit into a sale, regardless of the product or service you market.

