Established and upcoming Entrepreneurs in New York City are expected to master these 8 marketing strategies. [Sponsored]

Marketing strategies define how we are going to achieve the company's objectives and help us coordinate the different aspects involved in a campaign, from creative to financial. Thus, the strategy is like a map that helps everyone in the company to row in the same direction. We tell you what elements make up a marketing strategy, what are the most effective types, and how to put them into practice.

What is a marketing strategy?

A marketing strategy is a process that allows a company to focus on available resources and use them in the best possible way to increase sales and gain a competitive advantage.

Marketing strategies are based on the company's business objectives. In order to apply these objectives to the elaboration of a plan, we need to concretize and define them by means of the famous acronym "SMART":

Specific - A goal should refer to a concrete and tangible achievement, for example, "Increase lead generation from digital channels by 30% in the next year."

Relevant (relevant): the objectives must be related to the global goals of the company and show a clear correlation. For example, if we want to have an impact on sales, the metric to follow should be the number of conversions and not the interactions on Facebook.

four key aspects for business plans:

1] The product or service: what our company brings to customers. This includes the company's portfolio of products and services, what their life cycle is, how they differ from the competition, branding, and packaging, among other aspects. It must be taken into account that the definition of the product must start from the needs and motivations of the client rather than from the technical aspects.

2] The price: the price of the products is one of the most complex marketing decisions since multiple factors are involved such as manufacturing costs, the commercial margin, the demand, the positioning with respect to the competition, and the purchasing power of our potential public And to long, etc. This section also covers aspects such as the method of payment or discounts.

3] Promotion: all the communication actions that the company carries out to publicize the products and services in order to increase sales. It includes different branches of communication, such as advertising, public relations, door-to-door sales, or digital marketing.

4] The point of sale or distribution: the different channels through which products and services reach consumers, from online stores to commercial chains. This point covers aspects such as access, storage, transport management, or inventories, in addition to the customer experience. when it comes to distribution, you also need to learn simple traffic methods for your offer, be it an online store or offline business.



Eight types of highly effective marketing strategies.



1) Inbound Marketing:

Inbound Marketing defines a commercial methodology that seeks to attract customers by creating valuable content that meets their needs. It integrates advertising and digital marketing techniques that are not intrusive, with the aim of communicating with the user at the beginning of the purchase process and accompanying them until the final conversion or sale. Inbound marketing seeks that customers are the ones who go to the brand, instead of going to look for them. To do this, the brand offers a series of resources that help users solve a need related to its products and services, for example, tutorials or downloadable guides. These resources serve as an incentive for users to become part of the database and start a relationship with the brand that culminates in the conversion.

2) Content Marketing:

The content marketing strategy is based on creating value for users through content in different formats: blog articles, infographics, videos... These contents serve as a starting point to publicize the brand and capture leads.

3) Email marketing:

Email marketing is one of the longest-running marketing strategies, and it remains one of the most effective year after year. The email serves to establish a channel of direct communication with users through which we feed the relationship with them. Thus, we can use it in the different phases of the customer journey, from the first contact to the final conversion

4) Social Media Marketing:

Social media marketing is all about reaching users through the channels where they spend the most time. It takes advantage of the "social proof" phenomenon to encourage virality and make the brand's content and proposals go further. A key element of social media marketing strategy is choosing the right channels, from LinkedIn for B2-B companies to Tik Tok for brands interested in reaching Gen Z.

5) Social ads:

Social media ads take advantage of this storefront to drive targeted traffic and conversions. One of its greatest advantages is segmentation since they take advantage of the information captured by social networks to direct the ads to the exact audience of the brand.

6) Retargeting:

For most brands, conversions are not achieved with the first impact but instead require multiple touchpoints throughout the customer journey. Retargeting is a marketing strategy that allows us to get back in touch with users who have already interacted with the brand to continue nurturing the relationship.

7) Account-based marketing:

This marketing strategy is especially appropriate for B2-B brands and seeks to reach the highest level of segmentation. Instead of targeting a group of users with common characteristics, account-based marketing focuses directly on the decision makers of specific companies. This makes it possible to achieve a much higher level of customization and thus multiply conversions.

8) SEO management:

SEO is a marketing strategy focused on improving the organic positioning of a company's website in search engines. Normally, the objectives are defined in the medium and long term. The result is that we get a source of visibility and permanent traffic at a low cost.