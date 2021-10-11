Re-Roofing Your Home

workers install roof Shutterstock.com

No matter where you live, chances are your home has a roof. Whether yours is covered with asphalt shingles, sheet metal or clay tiles, roofs are an integral part of what makes a house a home. When it rains, it keeps your home dry, when it’s hot it keeps your home cool. Come snow, rain or sun, your roof is what shelters you and keeps you comfortable.

Nothing really makes you appreciate how great roofs are like realizing there is a leak in yours. You might be sitting in your living room watching TV when, all of a sudden, you hear a terrifying sound: drip. That’s the sound of a leaky roof, and it’s one of the least pleasant things you’ll hear in your entire life.

One leak isn’t such a big problem, in and of itself. Maybe a screw came loose, or the rubber seal on a roofing nail was faulty. What is a big problem, however, is a leak that results from a roof that’s reached the end of its lifespan. You see, roofs need to be replaced every so often, even when they’re well maintained.

The trick with roofs is replacing them before you’re forced to. If your roof is reaching the end of its practical life, it’s a lot cheaper to repair or replace it than to wait and do it only when half of your belongings are ruined by leakage and disrepair. So how can you tell if your roof needs to be replaced, and how can you go about making the repairs? Is it better to hire a professional or do the job yourself? We’ll do our best to answer these questions and more!

Signs of an aging roof

If you think your roof might be due for some repairs, the first step towards making them is grabbing a ladder and heading up to survey things yourself. There are a number of signs that your roof might be in need of repairs , and most of them are fairly obvious if you know what to look for. What are these signs, you ask?

For sheet metal roofs, the most common signs are usually those at the joints between panels. Protruding screws, dry rotted caulk and rubber sealant and large gaps are usually a sign that repairs are necessary at the very least. Additionally, although most sheet metal roofs are galvanised, keep an eye out for rust and worn paint. If you see any, check for perforations in the body of the panel itself. You might find a hole!

Shingled roofs are perhaps the easiest to repair, and are also very common across the United States. Unfortunately, they’re prone to being damaged by everything from excessive heat and moisture to high winds. In order to verify that yours is in good condition, look for curled edges on shingles, missing shingles, or visibly deformed shingles.

The decision to redo your roof

If you discover your roof has leaks or weak spots, you've got to make a decision: will you replace it entirely, or just fix it for now? Both options have their own advantages and disadvantages, but which you choose depends primarily on two factors. These factors are your budget and the extent of the repairs necessary. So which option is right for you? Let's find out!

Repairing your roof has a few advantages as compared to replacing it entirely. For starters, it's significantly cheaper, allowing you to save money on materials and even labor if you decide to do it yourself. Secondly, the amount of time required to repair is not nearly as intimidating as the amount necessary to replace the roof entirely.

Replacing your roof, on the other hand, has its own distinct advantages. While repairing your roof instead of replacing it is faster, the repairs are unlikely to last nearly as long as a new roof. What's more, if your roof has started to fall into disrepair, chances are you'll have to continue fixing it until you replace it. While repairing your roof may be cheaper in the short term, in the long run you'll have to replace your roof eventually; why not foot the bill and get it over with?

Materials: which is best?

If you do decide to replace your roof entirely, you'll have to decide what material to use. There are a lot of options available, so you'll have to think carefully about this decision. Some materials are cheaper than others, but which you choose will depend on a number of different factors such as your region, your budget, your skill level (if you decide to install yourself) and other factors.

In many areas, shingles are the most popular option when it comes to roofing materials. They come with their own set of advantages: they're easy to install, they're relatively inexpensive, and they last quite a while. If you live in an area that doesn't experience severe or frequent temperature changes and/or high winds, shingles might be the best option at your disposal. If you live in an area that does experience these factors, you may want to opt for sheet metal.

Sheet metal roofing is in many ways superior to shingles. While it's a bit more expensive and is somewhat more difficult to install, sheet metal is generally more resilient to environmental factors and lasts longer overall. The only caveat is the price (which may end up being substantially higher if you do a large area) and the difficulty with which you'll have to contend if you install alone.

DIY install or professional job

Once you've picked out your ideal roofing material, you'll have to work out the details of the installation. If you've got prior experience in the field of construction, this might be a no brainer. If not, you'll have to decide whether or not you're willing to commit the time and effort needed to install the roof. If you're not confident in your ability to do this well, you'll probably want to pay a professional.

Hiring a professional roofing team is not cheap, but if you want a job well done they're probably your best option. When it comes to replacing your roof, your lack of experience can mean costly delays that lead to damage due to time your roof spends unprotected. If you don't think you can do the job quickly and efficiently by yourself, just hire professionals.

Installing on your own can lower costs and save you money, but inexperience can mean an improper installation and other problems such as leakage and a shortened lifespan for your roof. If you do decide to install the roof yourself, it's important that you take your time learning how to install the roof before you embark on the process of installing. Once you start, time is of the essence, so make sure you aren't googling while you're one story up!

Conclusion

With all this said, we think it's pretty clear that reroofing is a difficult but essential task that you'll be better off doing sooner rather than later. With this article, it's our hope that we've given you enough information to approach the task and do it correctly. With some careful planning and preparation, you'll have a new roof on your home in no time. We wish you the best of luck!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.