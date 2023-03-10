Texas City's Migrant Influx Plummets by 85% in just Three Months!

Influx of migrants to major Texas City has dropped 85% since December Photo by WSBT News

Migrant numbers in San Antonio, Texas, have significantly decreased since December 2022 due to a new policy implemented by President Joe Biden in January 2023. The city's Migrant Resource Center (MRC), which opened in July 2022 and is operated by Catholic Charities, saw an influx of migrants in the latter part of 2022. The MRC helped over 37,000 migrants in December 2022 alone, but the numbers have plummeted since January.

According to Antonio Fernandez, CEO of Catholic Charities, the Biden administration passed new legislation in January 2023, which included turning people away from four countries. This resulted in a decrease of migrants in San Antonio, falling to about 10,000 in January and a little over 5,000 in February, an 85% drop from the previous month.

Despite the decrease, some organizations are preparing for an increase in migrant numbers, especially when Title 42, which restricts entry to the US due to COVID-19, is set to be lifted on May 11. Fernandez suggests that if more people do come, they are prepared for that.

The San Antonio City Council unanimously voted to seek more federal funding to keep the doors of the migrant resource center open. They are expecting an influx if the federal government does not come up with a long-term solution.

Some advocates, however, express concerns that these policies may only act as a short-term solution. Jason Rogers, who helps migrants seeking asylum, suggests that these policies may only "push and kick the can down the road."

The MRC in San Antonio is an example of the challenges that cities face when dealing with immigration. As policies and laws change, so does the number of migrants seeking help. Organizations must be prepared to adjust their operations to accommodate any increase or decrease in demand for their services.