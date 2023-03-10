Tragic Twist of Fate: Medical Transport Helicopter Crashes While Carrying Patient in North Carolina

The crashed medical transportation helicopter with patient Photo by WSBT News

A medical transportation helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, North Carolina, on Thursday night. The emergency call came in at around 7 p.m., and moments after the call ended, the helicopter went down. The LIFE FORCE 6 helicopter, operated by Erlanger Health System, was transporting a patient and three crew members from a medical facility in Murphy to Mission Hospital when it crashed along Middle Burningtown Road. All four people onboard survived the crash, and there were no fatalities reported.

Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks confirmed that the pilot was not transported, and the other three people involved in the crash were transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital with minor to moderate injuries. One patient was transported to Angel Medical Center for evaluation. Although the aircraft sustained severe damage, there was no fire.

According to Macon County Emergency Services Director Warren Cabe, a section of the road will be closed until at least late in the day Friday as investigators sift through the wreckage and work to determine the cause of the crash. The Erlanger Health System spokesperson said that only preliminary details were available, but that this is the first crash in the LIFE FORCE program's 34-year history.

LIFE FORCE Air Medical began operating out of Andrews, N.C., in August 2017, when it opened a base at the Western North Carolina Airport. LIFE FORCE operates two air-bus helicopters out of the base.

Medical helicopter crashes are relatively rare, and the cause of this accident is yet to be determined. The incident highlights the risks involved in medical transportation by air, which is often used to transport critically ill patients over long distances or in remote areas. Despite the risks, air transportation is often necessary to provide timely medical care to patients in need.

The incident is a reminder of the bravery of medical professionals who often put their own lives at risk to save others. The surviving crew members and patient will likely require ongoing medical care and support, and our thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult time.