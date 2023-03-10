Tragic Confession: Michigan State Shooter's Note Reveals Feelings of Hatred and Rejection

A vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University Photo by AI Goldis/WNDU News

Anthony McRae, the man responsible for the deadly shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on February 13, left behind a note describing himself as "hated," "a loner," and an "outcast." The note, which was dated the day before the shooting, was released by police on Friday.

McRae also expressed his frustration in the note, stating "I'm tired of being rejected." He went on to say, "They made me who I am today, a killer," and asked, "They hate me why? why? why? why?" The note was found in his pocket after he fatally shot three students and wounded five others on campus.

The shooting began at around 8 p.m. inside a classroom at Berkey Hall and continued when McRae walked into the nearby student union building, firing more shots. The campus was put on lockdown for several hours before McRae shot himself in an industrial area located about 4 miles away from campus.

Police have found no apparent connection between McRae and the university, and they believe that he acted alone. His claim in the note that he was part of a group planning other shootings in Colorado Springs, New Jersey, and at other schools was deemed unfounded by authorities.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. McRae had a prior criminal record, having been accused of illegally possessing a concealed weapon in 2019. He pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun in a vehicle, which is a misdemeanor, and completed 18 months of probation.

The shooting occurred just one day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. McRae's note highlights the importance of addressing mental health and providing support for those who may feel isolated or rejected.