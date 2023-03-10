Brace for Impact: Power Companies Gear Up for Potential Outages Ahead!

Snowy Weather may result to Power Outage Photo by abc57 News

Residents of Michiana, a region located in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, are being advised to prepare for potential power outages as another round of wet, heavy snow is forecasted for the end of the week.

Power companies such as Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) and Midwest Energy and Communications (MEC) have been monitoring the weather forecast and are preparing in advance to avoid outages and have a quick restoration plan in place.

Michael Bianski, a communications representative with Indiana Michigan Power, explained that heavy wet snow can weigh down tree limbs and even cause trees to fall onto power lines, leading to power outages. Power companies are proactively trimming back trees from power lines to reduce the impact of snow buildup.

MEC's customer solutions manager, Meghan Tarver, explained that the condition of the roads also plays a significant role in causing outages and determining how long it takes to restore power grids. In severe weather, there are often instances of vehicles hitting poles, which can also contribute to power outages.

Both companies will have crews out in full force to work until all power is restored for customers. During last week’s winter weather, crews worked tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible.

I&M and MEC are reminding residents to prepare an emergency safety kit that includes items such as water, batteries, and blankets in case of a power outage. They also provide outage maps where residents can check on outages in their area.

As winter storms continue to impact the region, power companies are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and prepared.