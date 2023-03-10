18 Years of Injustice: Man Finally Freed After Botched Identification Leads to Wrongful Imprisonment

Sheldon Thomas while on Trial Photo by abc57 News

A man who spent almost 19 years in prison for a murder he did not commit has been released after an extensive investigation by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Conviction Reversal Unit. Sheldon Thomas, who was only 17 at the time of his arrest, was wrongfully convicted of killing a 14-year-old boy on Christmas Eve in 2004 in New York City. The case against him was compromised from the start due to grave errors and a lack of probable cause to arrest him, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales.

Thomas's conviction was overturned and the indictment was vacated after discovering that detectives had misled a witness into identifying the wrong person. The detectives asked to use a photo of Thomas from a gun arrest months earlier to show an eyewitness as part of an array of photos. However, before obtaining that photo, they pulled a photo from a police database that was of a different Sheldon Thomas. The eyewitness identified that photo as the shooter, not realizing it was the wrong Sheldon Thomas.

Detectives then arrested Thomas at an address that was not that of Sheldon Thomas whose photo was used. The same eyewitness identified him in a police lineup, still unaware that the image and the person in the lineup were two different people.

During a pretrial hearing in 2006, the detective on the case admitted that he used a photo of the wrong Sheldon Thomas, falsely testifying, according to Gonzales. Despite this, a judge said there was still probable cause because of anonymous tips and the photo's resemblance to Thomas, leading to his wrongful conviction.

The Brooklyn DA's Conviction Reversal Unit conducted its own investigation, re-interviewing witnesses, and found that Thomas was denied due process at every stage, making the conviction fundamentally unfair. The unit's work has resulted in 34 convictions being vacated since 2014, and there are currently 50 open investigations.

Thomas said in court after his exoneration that he was "speechless." An attorney for Thomas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This case highlights the importance of ensuring fairness and integrity in every case and correcting mistakes of the past.