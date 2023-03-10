Domestic Violence Homicides Soar by 181% in Indiana: Report Raises Concerns

Domestic Violence Raises Photo by RMTS

A report released by the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence has shown that domestic violence fatalities in Indiana have increased by 181% from 2020 to 2021. These figures are alarming, but there is hope for survivors of domestic abuse as programs have been put in place to help them get the support they need.

One such program is the D.A.L.E. screening or Danger Assessment – Law Enforcement test. This test helps determine if abuse is severe and requires immediate intervention. The YWCA of North Central Indiana has partnered with local police to use this screening to identify high-risk cases. The YWCA identified around 450 high-risk cases in 2020, which increased to 550 in 2021.

Abuse takes many forms and can affect anyone, regardless of race, socio-economic level, income level, education level, or history. Survivors of domestic abuse can face many obstacles when trying to leave an abusive situation, such as transportation issues, work obligations, language barriers, financial decisions, and having children with their abuser.

To help survivors, the YWCA provides information and resources to help prevent further abuse and violence. The organization discusses various forms of abuse and provides language to help survivors understand their experiences as domestic violence.

One subtle sign of domestic abuse is isolation, so it is important to keep a supportive circle of friends and family.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. The YWCA has a crisis hotline that is active 24/7, and the Family Justice Center of St. Joseph County also has a 24-hour crisis helpline. Free legal advice is available at Courthouse 1's Law Library on Fridays from 1-4 p.m.

It is essential to recognize the signs of domestic abuse and seek help as soon as possible. With the programs and resources available, survivors of domestic abuse can find the support they need to break free from abuse and violence.