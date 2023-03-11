From Suspect to Murderer: ISP Trooper's Killer Finally Charged

Suspect Appearance in Trial Photo by WNDU News

Indiana State Police trooper, James Bailey, was killed last week in a fatal collision with a suspect who was fleeing from police. Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, who was accused of hitting and killing the trooper, was initially charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death. However, Sands now faces a murder charge, along with three other charges, including causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance and knowingly/forcibly resisting law enforcement.

According to police reports, Bailey was off-duty but responded to aid in weather-related crashes on I-69 when he heard about a police pursuit with Sands that was occurring near his location. Bailey attempted to stop Sands using stop sticks, but Sands, who was driving at around 90 mph, drove into the median, hitting Bailey's vehicle.

Sands claimed that he tried to avoid hitting the trooper but Bailey had jumped in front of him. However, the police reviewed all video footage of the incident, and there was no evidence that Sands attempted to swerve out of the way. Additionally, Bailey did not jump in front of Sands' vehicle.

Bailey was a nearly 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. His funeral will be held on Saturday at Garrett High School, and he will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett. A visitation for Bailey will take place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established a memorial fund to honor Bailey, and donations can be made under the "Master Trooper James R. Bailey" section on their website. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending them to "@Indiana-Fallen-Heroes."

The DeKalb County Prosecutor says the case is still under investigation, and Sands is currently in custody.