Uniting for a Safer Tomorrow: Leaders and Residents Take to the Streets to End Gun Violence

Community leaders and residents' peace walk Photo by WNDU News

In response to recent incidents of gun violence in the area, South Bend residents and community leaders held a peace walk on Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Harrison Ave. The event was organized by South Bend’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI), with the aim of showing support for the affected neighborhood and sending a message that violence is not acceptable in the community.

Council Member Canneth Lee, who attended the event, said that it was important for the community and the city to come together and take action against gun violence. GVI’s outreach team, Stand Against Violence Everyday (SAVE), works tirelessly to build relationships with individuals and offer them hope and resources to prevent them from resorting to violence. These resources include job training, education, and exposure to new opportunities.

Recent incidents of gun violence in the area have left residents concerned and looking for solutions. Last Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Harrison Ave, where one person was found with non life-threatening injuries. On Sunday evening, a deadly shooting occurred at the Wayne Street Parking Garage in downtown South Bend, leaving a 62-year-old security guard, Robert Pulliam Jr., dead.

Council Member Lee expressed condolences to the family of Mr. Pulliam and emphasized the need for mental health counseling and other resources to address the root causes of gun violence. GVI’s outreach director, Mychael Winston, noted that violence is like a disease that plagues the community and that people are looking for solutions.

The peace walk was an important step in bringing the community together and showing support for those affected by gun violence. By continuing to work together and offer resources to individuals, South Bend can take meaningful action to prevent future incidents and create a safer, more peaceful community for all.