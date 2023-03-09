Trump's Attorney Exposed: Admits Spreading Falsehoods About 2020 Election and Faces Judge's Censure

Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trump's legal teamPhoto byGetty Images

Former attorney for Donald Trump, Jenna Ellis, has been censured by a disciplinary judge in Colorado for making false statements about the 2020 election. Ellis signed a stipulation stating that she had violated professional ethics rules that prohibit attorneys from making reckless, knowing, or intentional misrepresentations. As part of the stipulation, Ellis has agreed to pay $224. The false statements made by Ellis included claims on social media and TV appearances that the Trump campaign had evidence that the election had been "stolen."

In a statement, Jessica Yates, attorney regulation counsel for the Colorado Supreme Court, said that the public censure in this matter reinforces the line that attorneys cannot cross when speaking in a representative capacity, particularly if engaged in political speech. Michael Melito, an attorney for Ellis, stated that his client remains a practicing attorney in good standing in the State of Colorado and that they had secured the correct outcome in a very heated political climate.

The censure was reported by the Colorado Newsline, and the stipulation was approved by Disciplinary Presiding Judge Bryon M. Large on Wednesday, alongside the judge's censure. The Attorney Regulation Counsel's office had previously indicated that it was preparing a charge against Ellis, but with the announcement of the censure, the office stated that it is not currently pursuing any other charges against her.

This latest effort to hold accountable attorneys who boosted Donald Trump's 2020 election reversal gambits demonstrates that even in a politically charged environment, attorneys must adhere to professional ethics rules. The censure of Ellis serves as a reminder that attorneys have a responsibility to act with honesty and integrity, especially when representing clients.

