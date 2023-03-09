South Bend School District Considers Consolidation Options

South Bend School Consolidation Photo by South bend Tribune

South Bend school district in Indiana is considering options to downsize and consolidate its schools due to years of declining enrollment and state funding. Facility planners have been exploring potential scenarios in community meetings, some of which involve closing or repurposing Clay and Riley high schools by the 2024-2025 academic year. These plans also focus on ways to limit school choice and establish clear feeder patterns within each region of the city.

To gather community input, a recent survey was conducted, and the results will be presented in the upcoming community task force meeting on March 8, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the St. Joseph County Public Library's Main Branch downtown. The meeting is open to the public, and the consultants will present their recommendations for a comprehensive facilities plan at the trustees' next meeting on March 20, 2023, at Clay High School.

While district leaders have emphasized that no decisions have been made, staff and parents from various school communities, especially in Clay Township, have expressed concern and support for their schools. At a recent school board meeting, community members spoke in support of Darden Elementary, which has been considered for conversion into a middle school.

School Board President John Anella acknowledged the emotional nature of the consolidation planning and encouraged the community to keep giving their input and ideas. The board is expected to vote on the plan in its April 17, 2023, meeting at the district's administration building.

South Bend school district serves over 16,000 students across 33 schools, including 11 high schools, and 22 elementary schools. The consolidation planning aims to optimize the district's resources and improve educational outcomes for all students.