Michigan State Police make $9 million dent in the opioid epidemic, seizing 6 kilos of deadly Fentanyl

Michigan State Police made a major drug bust on Tuesday, seizing six kilos of fentanyl during a routine traffic stop on I-94 in Paw Paw Township. The haul is believed to be the largest seizure of fentanyl in a traffic stop in Michigan.

During the stop, police officers became suspicious and requested permission to search the vehicle. Upon searching the car, troopers found four kilos of fentanyl stuffed in a duffle bag. Following further investigation, two additional kilos of suspected fentanyl were found at a second location, along with $30,000 in cash.

The 25-year-old driver from California was arrested and taken to Van Buren County Jail, where he faces charges of possession with intent to deliver more than 1000 grams of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid that is responsible for thousands of overdose deaths in the United States each year. One kilo of fentanyl can produce approximately 500,000 pills, with a street value of approximately $1.5 million.

According to the Hometown Security Team, the seizure of these six kilos of fentanyl will undoubtedly save lives by disrupting the distribution of around three million fentanyl-laced pills, with a total street value of $9 million.

Michigan State Police urge anyone with information on illegal drug activity to contact them, stating that tips from the public are vital in combating the drug epidemic that is affecting communities across the state.

This seizure serves as a reminder of the dangers of fentanyl and the importance of law enforcement efforts to combat the distribution of this deadly drug. The Michigan State Police is committed to making communities safer and will continue to work tirelessly to remove dangerous drugs from the streets.