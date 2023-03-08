Your Hoosier Headlines

Tragedy Strikes Kessler Boulevard: Two Lives Lost in Apparent Homicide-Suicide

Tragedy at Kessler Boulevard Photo by RMTS

A man and a woman were found dead on Wednesday morning in an apparent homicide-suicide incident in South Bend, Indiana. According to the South Bend Police Department, the incident occurred at around 6:40 a.m. in a residence located in the 1700 block of Kessler Boulevard.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the man and woman with apparent stab wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on site, while the man was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Several juveniles were present at the residence during the time of the incident but were unharmed. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Out of respect for the family, the police have chosen not to disclose further information on the case.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as soon as new information becomes available.

The incident has shocked the community, and residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The South Bend Police Department has assured residents that they will do everything in their power to bring justice to the victims and their families.

Murder Suspect Surrenders: Accused Killer of Security Guard Waives Extradition

Accused Killer of Security Guard Waives Extradition Photo by WSBT News

Derrick Pratcher, the man accused of shooting and killing security guard Robert Pulliam Junior in a South Bend parking garage, has waived extradition and will soon be transported back to Indiana to face charges.

At his court hearing in Cass County, Michigan, Pratcher faced one count of murder and three other charges related to the incident that occurred on Sunday night. Court documents state that Pratcher was loitering near city vehicles in the garage when Pulliam instructed him to leave. Pratcher allegedly shot Pulliam in the head as he turned to call for help.

Before the shooting, Pulliam had taken a photo of Pratcher's vehicle and license plate, which police used to track the suspect to a park in Vandalia, Michigan. There, investigators found Pratcher with a handgun in his possession.

The shooting has sparked outrage and sadness among the community, with many mourning the loss of Pulliam, a well-known and respected security guard in South Bend.

Pratcher's extradition to Indiana is expected to happen soon, but no exact timeline has been given. The case is still under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

WSBT, a local news outlet, is closely following the case and will provide updates as more information becomes available. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Robert Pulliam Junior during this difficult time.

Armed Robbery Trio: 3 Michigan City Men in Custody and Facing Charges

3 men charged with armed robbery Photo by WNDU News

Three men from Michigan City have been arrested and charged with armed robbery after allegedly robbing another man in February. Brian Young Jr., Daveon Troutman, and Jared Higginbotham were apprehended by officers after the victim was able to provide a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Police recovered two handguns, ammunition, and other evidentiary items from the vehicle.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, an officer was patrolling the Eastport area in the early hours of Feb. 21 when he heard someone calling for help. The officer found a 22-year-old man who claimed he had been robbed at gunpoint near the intersection of Michigan Boulevard and Ridgeland Avenue. The victim was able to provide a description of the suspects, and the officer located the suspect vehicle containing all three suspects an hour later on Black Oak Drive.

Young is facing charges of armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a handgun, while Troutman faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of marijuana. Higginbotham has been charged with armed robbery. The bond was initially set at $25,000 cash-only for all three men.

The Michigan City Police Department has urged anyone with information about this case to contact Lt. Anna Painter of the Investigative Division at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

The incident highlights the dangers of carrying firearms illegally and the importance of alerting law enforcement if anyone witnesses or experiences a similar event. The police have yet to release further details about the incident, and it remains to be seen what action the court will take against the suspects.