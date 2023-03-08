South Bend's Top Cop: Detective Brett Airy Honored as 2022 'Officer of the Year

Detective Brett Airy as “Officer of the Year” Photo by WNDU News

The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday night at Howard Park to recognize police officers who have gone above and beyond in serving their community.

Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski said that the awards were a way to acknowledge the hard work of officers and their families. The department's command staff reviews both internal and external commendations from members of the community to identify those who deserve recognition.

Detective Airy was honored for his outstanding work in the Violent Crimes Unit, where he investigated some of the most heinous crimes that affect the South Bend community. His tireless efforts in solving these cases have helped make the city a safer place.

The awards ceremony also included recognition for other officers who have made significant contributions to the community. The "Community Problem Solving" award was given to officers who have worked to address issues affecting the community, such as drug abuse and domestic violence.

The South Bend Police Department is committed to serving and protecting the community, and the awards ceremony serves as a reminder of the dedication of the men and women in law enforcement. The department works tirelessly to maintain strong relationships with community members and to foster a safe and secure environment for everyone.

The ceremony was a small token of appreciation for the hard work of the officers and their families. The department is grateful for its service and the sacrifices they make to keep the community safe.

The award ceremony is an important event that highlights the positive work that police officers do in the community. It is an opportunity to recognize the dedication, hard work, and sacrifice that officers make to keep our communities safe. Detective Airy and the other award recipients are shining examples of the outstanding work that law enforcement officers do every day.