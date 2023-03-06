Michigan City, IN

Michigan City Animal Rescue Owner Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

John Naughton, the owner of Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue in Michigan City, is facing 11 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. The charges stem from complaints made by concerned citizens and animal groups regarding the alleged neglect of dogs in Naughton’s care.

Police launched an investigation into the animal rescue after receiving numerous complaints about the treatment of dogs on the premises. Despite listing itself as a non-profit on Facebook, authorities are referring to it as a business.

According to court documents, dogs named Goliath, Gunner, Sweet Pea, and Daisy were allegedly neglected under Naughton's care. The rescue is currently closed, and no dogs remain on the site.

Naughton’s attorneys appeared in court on his behalf in early February and had his arrest warrant recalled. However, according to court records, he is scheduled to make an initial court appearance today Monday, March 6th.

The penalties for animal cruelty can vary depending on the severity of the offense and the laws of the state where the offense occurs, and this is taken seriously in the state of Indiana. In many cases, it is considered a felony offense, which can result in significant fines and imprisonment. If Naughton is convicted, he could be barred from owning or operating an animal rescue in the future.

Animal welfare is an important issue that affects not just the animals themselves, but the entire community. It is essential that animals receive proper care and attention, especially those in the care of an animal rescue organization. The charges against Naughton serve as a reminder that neglecting animals is a serious offense and will not be tolerated.

