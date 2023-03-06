St. Joe County Public Library Sparks STEAM Interest in Kids through Fun and Interactive 'STEAM Labs'

Kids on STEAM LAB Photo by WNDU News

St. Joe County Public Library in South Bend, Indiana, is inspiring children to pursue science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) through its STEAM Labs program. These monthly events are held at every branch in the library system and feature science and technology activities for children. Melody Lutz, a librarian at St. Joe County Public Library, believes that early exposure to STEAM can ignite a passion in children and open up opportunities for their future careers.

The most recent STEAM Lab followed a theme inspired by the book "Hidden Figures" and featured experiments based on the work of scientists Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, and Dorothy Vaughan. Children had the opportunity to participate in a wind tunnel experiment, a space capsule landing experiment, and create a binary code bracelet.

The STEAM Lab program aims to provide children with a fun and interactive way to learn and explore STEAM fields, with the hope of sparking a lifelong interest. Sarah, a student who attended a recent STEAM Lab, shared her aspiration to pursue a career in coding and computer programming.

St. Joe County Public Library is hosting three STEAM Labs this week at different branches to cater to children from various areas. The Centre Township Branch will host the first event on March 7, followed by LaSalle Branch on March 8, and Lakeville Branch on March 9. Lutz hopes that children who attend the STEAM Labs have fun and leave feeling inspired to learn more about STEAM subjects.

In conclusion, the STEAM Labs program at St. Joe County Public Library is providing a fun and engaging way for children to learn about STEAM subjects. The program aims to inspire children to pursue their interests in these fields and open up opportunities for their future careers. With the increasing importance of STEAM skills in the job market, early exposure to these subjects can give children a competitive advantage.