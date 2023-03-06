Twitter goes haywire: Links and logins lost in the glitch abyss!

Twitter over an hour glitch Photo by WNDU News

Twitter experienced a number of glitches for over an hour on Monday, causing links to stop working, some users to be unable to log in, and images to not load for others. The company explained that an internal change had unintended consequences, leading to the issues.

The glitches were reported by users around noon U.S. Eastern time, and the outage affected users globally, with some being unable to see the images and videos that others were posting. Internet access watchdog NetBlocks confirmed that Twitter was experiencing international slowdowns and outages.

Twitter's instability and bugs have increased in recent months since Elon Musk cut its staff sharply. Engineers and experts have warned that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running. Last month, a bug left users unable to send tweets.

While experts do not anticipate an immediate collapse, they do expect Twitter to become rough around the edges, especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.

Twitter addressed the issue shortly after 10 a.m. Pacific time on Monday, but visiting Twitter's help page led to an error message that said, "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint," and displayed a link to a software developer page that also did not work.

Musk tweeted on Monday, "This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly."

It is unclear if Twitter's recent struggles will have any long-term implications for the platform's more than 230 million users.