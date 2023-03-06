Travel Dreams on Hold: Passport Delays Soar as Demand Skyrockets

Passport Delays Photo by WSBT News

Travelers hoping to jet off to their dream destinations may be facing a new obstacle - long wait times for passports. The U.S. Department of State has issued a warning that wait times for new passports and renewals are building up due to an unprecedented surge in demand, leading to frustrating delays.

Many travelers have been caught off guard, assuming they had done everything right to prepare for their trips. Madi Belfore, for example, applied for a passport at her local post office and paid extra for expedited service. However, the wait time on the passport website increased from three to five weeks to five to seven weeks, causing her to ultimately cancel her trip.

According to reports, the cause of these delays is a combination of factors, including a backlog of applications caused by the pandemic, an increase in demand for travel, and staffing shortages at passport offices.

So, what can travelers do to avoid these delays? Unfortunately, getting a passport quickly is no longer a simple process. Expedited service, which costs an additional $60, can only shave off a few weeks from the wait time, which now ranges from eight to 11 weeks.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead and apply for their passports as early as possible, especially if they have a specific travel date in mind. They should also make sure to double-check all application requirements and paperwork to avoid any mistakes that could further delay the process.

In the meantime, the U.S. Department of State has stated that it is working to address the issue by increasing staffing levels and streamlining processes. However, it may take some time before the backlog is fully cleared and wait times return to normal.

So, for anyone planning an international trip in the near future, it's best to stay up-to-date on the latest passport processing times and plan accordingly.