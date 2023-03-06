Penn High School Unleashes the Next Generation of Innovators at FIRST Robotics Competition!

FIRST Robotics Competition held at Penn High School Photo by WNDU News

Penn High School in Mishawaka recently hosted the FIRST Robotics Competition, sponsored by FIRST Indiana Robotics. The statewide organization provides STEM programming for students across Indiana, and the robotics competition is an international program designed to inspire and recognize students' interest in science and technology.

The 34 robotics teams that competed had only seven weeks to design, assemble, and code their robots. They formed alliances and competed in a 3-versus-3 double elimination style tournament using the robots to complete tasks and score points.

While the competition can be intense, the culture around FIRST is about gracious professionalism, where students are encouraged to help each other out and work together towards success. High school students even mentor grade school and middle school students to help them get a head start in the world of robotics.

Jillian Adams, a senior at Penn High School, noted that the program is more than just building robots. She found excitement in developing the skills of the next generation of problem-solvers, which is the ultimate goal of the program.

Through FIRST Robotics, students can gain valuable experience in teamwork, communication, and critical thinking, skills that can be applied in any career field. The program has helped students determine what career paths they want to pursue, with many finding a passion for engineering and STEM-related fields.

The competition is just one of several happening across Indiana, with qualifying teams heading to the state championship and eventually the world championship in Houston, Texas. The Indiana General Assembly is even considering a bill that would provide funds to schools to increase robotics programs across the state.

Overall, the FIRST Robotics Competition is a valuable program that encourages students to think creatively and collaboratively in pursuing their passions in STEM.