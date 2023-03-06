Safe Haven Baby Box in Elkhart County receives precious gift of life from brave parent

Safe Haven Baby Box Photo by WNDU News

Last week, two newborns were safely surrendered at separate firehouses in Indiana within 48 hours of each other. The first baby was surrendered at the Cleveland Township Fire Station in Elkhart County, and the second was surrendered at the Wayne Township Fire Station’s baby box in Indianapolis. Safe Haven Baby Boxes, an organization that raises awareness of Indiana's Safe Haven Law, reported that the babies were surrendered anonymously and did not disclose the exact dates and times.

Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows mothers to safely surrender their newborns anonymously if they are no older than 30 days old. Baby boxes, which are safe incubators with alarm systems, are used to ensure the safety of the surrendered infants. When a baby is placed inside, the alarm system notifies 911 immediately.

According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Cleveland Township Fire Department was grateful to provide a safe and anonymous venue for a parent to surrender their infant. The department's Fire Chief Mark Travis stated that the Baby Box worked exactly as it was designed to, and he commended his firefighters for their quick response and professionalism in dealing with the anonymous, lifesaving decision made by the parent.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes reported that these were the first two baby box surrenders in Indiana in 2023, while Florida and Kentucky have each had one newborn saved via a baby box this year. Since November 2017, 26 babies have been placed in baby boxes, and nationwide, 125 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven hotline, 1-866-99BABY1. In 2022, a record eight newborns were surrendered via baby boxes.

There are currently 96 baby box locations across the state of Indiana and 136 baby boxes in the nation. Officials are expected to release more details at dual press conferences on Monday morning in Elkhart County and Indianapolis.

Overall, the Safe Haven Law and baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous option for mothers who feel that they cannot care for their newborns. It is important to raise awareness about these resources to ensure the safety and well-being of both the infants and their mothers.