St. Joseph County Council Approves Program Funding, But Controversially Recommends Closure of Portage Manor

Council says that these services are costing the county too much. Photo by WSBT News

St. Joseph County Council is facing tough decisions regarding the allocation of American Rescue Fund money. Three groups that serve vulnerable populations in the community are vying for funding, but the council has limited resources. The groups include Portage Manor, Motels4Now, and a mental health crisis center in South Bend.

Faith in Indiana, a group that advocates for vulnerable populations, is requesting $2.6 million for the mental health crisis center. However, a recommendation to allocate only $600,000 of the opioid settlement money was approved, leaving the group to explore additional funding options.

Meanwhile, the fate of Portage Manor is also in question. The county-owned assisted living facility is facing rising costs and declining revenue, which would require $9-12 million to keep it operational. County Attorney Michael Misch has recommended closing the facility, but some council members are urging caution, calling for a more thoughtful approach to decision-making.

Motels4Now, a group that provides emergency housing for those in crisis, was not addressed at the meeting.

In the end, the council passed a resolution with a favorable recommendation to close Portage Manor, which will be brought before the full council for a final vote in the coming weeks.

Council President Mike Root acknowledges that the council received many requests for funding and that it was impossible to fulfill every request. The council surveyed the remaining organizations and made itemized decisions on where to allocate funds.

The decisions made by the council will have a significant impact on the community, particularly for those who rely on these services. As the council moves forward with funding decisions, it is important to balance the needs of vulnerable populations with the county's financial limitations.