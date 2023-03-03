Unveiling the Truth: Pennsylvania Unseals Search Warrant in Shocking Idaho Killings

Bryan Kohberger accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. Photo by Ted S. Warren, Pool

Pennsylvania State Police recently unsealed court documents related to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. Kohberger was arrested in his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania, where authorities seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight, and other items.

The items seized from Kohberger's home include a flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts, and black Under Armour boxers. The significance of these items has not been immediately clear, but they were seized as part of the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found on November 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. Kohberger was studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the killings, and the slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington.

Pennsylvania State Police also swabbed Kohberger's DNA during the arrest. In addition to the items seized in Pennsylvania, investigators had previously seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair, and a single glove – but no weapon – when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June, and he has not yet entered a plea. Additional warrants related to his arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public on Wednesday.

The investigation into the University of Idaho killings is ongoing, and law enforcement officials continue to piece together evidence in the case. The release of these court documents sheds some light on the items seized from Kohberger's home during his arrest, but many questions remain unanswered. The families and loved ones of the victims continue to mourn their loss, and the communities of Moscow and Pullman are grappling with the aftermath of the tragic events.