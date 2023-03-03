BBB Warns Homeowners to be Cautious When Hiring Help After Ice Storm

A photo of debris caused by the severe ice stormPhoto byMelany Kaufman/WWMT

Following a severe ice storm that affected Michigan, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns homeowners to be cautious when hiring help. Scammers and bad businesses often target vulnerable situations and pressure victims to make quick decisions before they have time to think it through and research. Unlicensed people often canvass neighborhoods after storms and offer repair service deals using high-pressure sales tactics such as "it needs to be done right away because it's dangerous."

According to BBB officials, homeowners pay for the work, but it's never done. To prevent homeowners from being scammed, the BBB issued several tips. First, research the company before hiring them. Make sure they have a local address and phone number. Second, hire only licensed and insured contractors. Verify the contractor has a valid license to do the work. Third, get multiple bids and seek referrals. Ask at least three companies for bids and ensure that the agreed-upon price, specific work to be done, and expected completion date are included in the contract.

Moreover, get a written contract and read it carefully. Make sure any verbal promises are included in the contract and obtain a signed copy of the final contract before work starts. Lastly, never pay the full amount upfront. Contractors may require a down payment to cover materials, but full payment should not be due until the work is complete and you are satisfied. Pay by credit card if possible and never with cash. When paying by check, make payments to the company, not an individual.

The BBB advises homeowners to report any scam to the Better Business Bureau online. By following these tips, homeowners can protect themselves from scammers and bad businesses. Taking these precautions can save homeowners from falling victim to scams and ensure that the work is done correctly and within the agreed timeframe.

