South Bend Sees Affordable Housing Boom and Entrepreneurial Opportunities

South Bend Housing Photo by RMTS

South Bend, a city located in northern Indiana, is experiencing a surge of affordable housing projects. In the past four years, ten affordable housing projects have either been completed or are currently under development. These projects will bring a total of 353 affordable housing units to the area. Affordable housing is defined as rental units that are priced according to the area's median income, providing more affordable options for low-income families and individuals.

The latest project to be approved by the South Bend Common Council is a 12-unit apartment complex, located at 536 S Main St. The developers plan to renovate the property which has been vacant and burned-out for some time. The complex will include three affordable units, providing more affordable housing options in the city.

Mark Neal, a partner in the S Main St project, stated that they are particularly focused on entrepreneurs and individuals looking to start a business or pursue an idea. The long-term plans for the project include a neighboring entrepreneurial hub and co-working space. By offering affordable living spaces, developers hope to attract the next generation of entrepreneurs to the area.

The project is set to begin construction within the next 90 days and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. In addition to the affordable units, the ten affordable housing projects will bring a total of 710 units to South Bend, including market-rate units.

The City of South Bend has approved an eight-year tax abatement for the Main St project to encourage more affordable housing developments in the area. By incentivizing developers to create more affordable housing options, the city hopes to alleviate the housing crisis affecting low-income families and individuals.

In conclusion, South Bend's affordable housing boom provides more options for low-income families and individuals while also presenting new entrepreneurial opportunities. By developing affordable housing units, the city hopes to attract a new generation of entrepreneurs who are passionate about pursuing their ideas and businesses. The Main St project is just one example of the city's efforts to create more affordable housing options and encourage economic growth in the area.