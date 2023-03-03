Lost Records, Found Hope: SB Woman Seeks Family of WWII Veteran

Some belongings of Robert Wesley Kelly, a Marine was found by Lori Hight. Photo by WNDU News

WWII veteran Robert Wesley Kelly's military records and photo albums were found by Lori Hight in her Santa Barbara home in December. Since then, Hight has been on a quest to find Kelly's family and return his belongings to them.

Kelly, who was born on February 5th, 1921 in Marion, Illinois, served as a Marine during WWII and was honorably discharged. His military papers and patches were among the items found in Hight's basement. She also discovered that Kelly appears to have had a child named Dana, born in March 1962 in Chicago.

Hight, who is a veteran of the Air Force, has been actively searching for Kelly's relatives since December. She has reached out to the local Marines and even tried to find Kelly's obituary online. While she was able to locate the obituary, it did not provide much information on his family.

"It told me who the crematory was, and they couldn’t help me," said Hight.

Returning Kelly's belongings is important to Hight because of her own military background. She believes that Kelly, as a Marine and WWII veteran, deserves recognition and that his family should have his belongings.

"He deserves some recognition, and he deserves his stuff to go to his family," said Hight.

It is currently unclear if Kelly or his relatives previously lived in Hight's home. Despite this, Hight is determined to find Kelly's family and return his belongings to them. She has been searching for them on Facebook and hopes that someone will come forward with information.

Hight's efforts to reunite Kelly's family with his belongings serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans and the importance of honoring their legacies.