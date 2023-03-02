Saint Joseph Health System Provides "This Side Up" Onesies as a Reminder of Safe Sleeping for Babies

"National Baby Sleep Day” (March 1) dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of correct sleep positions for newborns and infants.Photo byWSBT News

Saint Joseph Health System is raising awareness about the importance of safe sleeping for babies by presenting new parents with a special onesie for their newborns. The "This Side Up" onesie serves as a reminder for parents to place their babies on their backs while sleeping to prevent accidents and promote safe sleep practices.

The initiative was launched on March 1, which marks "National Baby Sleep Day," a day dedicated to highlighting the importance of correct sleep positions for newborns and infants during daily naps and at night.

According to Samantha Blasko, R.N., Saint Joseph Health System Mother-Baby Supervisor, accidents can happen when parents hold their babies to sleep. Babies can end up in positions that are unsafe and increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). It is crucial for parents to place their babies on their backs in their own little sleeping space, whether it's a bassinet, a pack-and-play, or a crib, to ensure they sleep safely.

Saint Joseph Community Health purchased 300 onesies for newborns with a grant from the Indiana Department of Health. The onesies are a part of the health system's effort to educate and support new parents in making informed decisions about their baby's sleeping habits. The onesies are a practical and fun way to remind parents of the importance of safe sleep practices.

Safe sleeping practices for babies include placing them on their backs to sleep, using a firm and flat sleep surface, keeping soft objects and loose bedding out of the baby's sleeping area, and ensuring that the baby does not get too hot during sleep.

Saint Joseph Health System's "This Side Up" onesies serve as a great reminder for parents to prioritize safe sleep practices for their babies. By raising awareness about the importance of safe sleeping, the health system hopes to reduce the risk of SIDS and other sleep-related incidents among newborns and infants.

