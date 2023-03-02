Senate Approves Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

Senate lawmakers banned a number of hormonal treatments and surgeries for minors Photo by WVPE News

The Senate has passed a bill that prohibits transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care. The bill, known as SB 480, prohibits minors from receiving hormonal treatments and surgeries such as vaginoplasties and phalloplasties. The legislation includes exemptions for these procedures if they are not used for gender dysphoria.

The bill's author, Sen. Tyler Johnson (R-Leo), says that it aims to protect children from "unproven and irreversible" treatments. However, many major medical organizations and international guidelines disagree with this claim.

Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) opposes the bill, stating that it unfairly targets transgender youth. He also argues that if the procedures were genuinely harmful, the ban would target them regardless of diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) has accused the legislature of "bullying children." She argues that the bill is targeting a small and vulnerable population, making them further victims of harassment and restriction.

The bill will now move to the House for consideration. If passed, it will have significant implications for transgender youth in Indiana who rely on gender-affirming care to alleviate their gender dysphoria.

Critics of the bill argue that it will harm transgender youth by denying them access to medically necessary treatments. They also argue that it will increase stigma and discrimination against transgender individuals.

Proponents of the bill, however, argue that it will protect children from making irreversible decisions that they may later regret. They also argue that gender-affirming care is not well-supported by scientific evidence.

The debate around SB 480 is likely to continue as it moves through the legislative process. Regardless of the outcome, the bill will have a significant impact on transgender youth in Indiana and may set a precedent for other states considering similar legislation.