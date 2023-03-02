Score Big with South Bend Cubs Opening Night VIP Packages - On Sale March 6!

South Bend Cubs Photo by Abc57 News

South Bend Cubs, the Minor League Baseball team, is preparing for their Opening Night game against the Beloit Sky Carp on April 11 by offering a special VIP ticket package. The team announced that the package will go on sale on March 6, and only 200 packages will be available.

The Opening Night VIP package includes several perks, such as a seat in the Budweiser Picnic Garden and a two-hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet. The buffet will include soda, lemonade, and water, and ticket holders will also receive two drink vouchers for Bud Light or Budweiser. Additionally, each package will come with a limited-edition Cubs Series shirt, which can be exchanged for a voucher starting on April 3 at the Cubs Den Team Store.

The South Bend Cubs team store, located at Four Winds Field, will have the Series shirt available for pick up for those with vouchers. The package costs $40 per person, with an additional $5 processing fee, and can be purchased on the South Bend Cubs website or by calling 574-235-9988.

The Opening Night game is set to begin at 7:05 p.m., and the VIP package is a great opportunity for baseball fans to enjoy the game in style. The Budweiser Picnic Garden provides a great view of the field, and the all-you-can-eat buffet and drink vouchers are a perfect complement to the experience.

Fans who are interested in the VIP package should act quickly, as only 200 packages are available. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a night of baseball and delicious food while supporting the South Bend Cubs.

