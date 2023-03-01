Indiana Senate Bill Aims to Avoid Energy Reliability Issues by Regulating Early Coal Plant Closures

Coal-Fired Power Plant Photo by E&E News

A new bill before the Indiana State Senate aims to prevent utilities from closing coal-fired power plants too quickly, in order to maintain reliability and avoid sudden rate hikes for customers. Senate Bill 9 would require electric utilities to notify the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) if they plan to retire or close a large power plant earlier than expected, giving the commission the power to deny the utility's request to pay off the remaining costs of the plant over a shorter timeframe.

Senator Jean Leising, the bill's author, acknowledged the need to retire aging coal plants but argued that closing them down prematurely for the sake of reducing carbon emissions could threaten reliability. However, opponents of the bill, including the Indiana Industrial Energy Consumers, argue that preventing utilities from retiring expensive coal plants could ultimately increase costs for customers.

The bill comes amid a broader debate over Indiana's transition away from coal power. The state ranked third in the nation for coal use in 2021 but has faced increasing pressure to shift towards renewable energy sources and natural gas, which are often cheaper and cleaner. While some groups testified in support of the bill, others argued that the IURC already has mechanisms in place to ensure reliable energy provision and that the bill could interfere with utilities' long-term plans and delay the transition away from coal.

The bill's fate now rests with the full Senate. As Indiana continues to grapple with the challenges of balancing energy production and environmental concerns, the debate over the future of coal power is likely to continue.