Brandywine School Board Meeting Adjourns Early Due to Lack of Quorum

Brandywine School Board Photo by Leader Publications

Tensions ran high at Monday's Brandywine School Board meeting as two members were absent, leading to a lack of quorum to approve the agenda. The meeting was adjourned early, leaving some parents upset.

Trustee Jessica Crouch motioned to move the hearing of visitors to the beginning of the meeting, but the motion was denied in a 2-3 vote. Dozens of community members attended the meeting to voice their concerns, some holding signs calling for the resignation of the school board members affiliated with the We The Parents political group.

As the meeting continued, another motion was made to adopt the agenda as prepared, but this also failed to gain enough votes. Superintendent Travis Walker indicated that the board needed a quorum vote to move forward with the meeting, but Board President Thomas Payne proceeded with the meeting, saying that the majority vote wins.

Payne adjourned the meeting without asking for a vote, which was later corrected by Walker and some community members in attendance. The meeting was over in a matter of minutes, leaving some members of the public frustrated and angry.

After the meeting was adjourned, several community members stayed behind to give their prepared public comments to the crowd who stuck around. Their concerns included the recent decision by the board to suspend the addition of any future library material containing sexually explicit or violent text, as well as other issues affecting the school, such as a bus driver shortage and concerns about teacher resignations.

Despite the frustration and anger expressed by some community members, others remain proud of Brandywine School and are committed to working together to address any issues affecting the school. The board will meet again on March 13th to continue their work.

Overall, the meeting's early adjournment was due to a lack of quorum, which prevented the board from conducting their business as usual. While some community members were unhappy with the outcome, others remain committed to addressing the issues facing Brandywine School.